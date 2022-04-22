PM Shehbaz chairs first meeting of Pakistan’s top security body today

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will chair the first meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) today since assuming the office earlier this month.

The crucial meeting is set to begin at 2pm at PM office and it will be attended by all three services chiefs, federal ministers and other top officials.

Matters related to national security will be discussed in the meeting.

Reports said that Pakistan's former ambassador to the US Asad Majeed Khan will also brief the meeting about facts related to a "threat letter" to the former premier Imran Khan's government.

A day earlier, the premier paid a visit to Miranshah, North Waziristan, where he was received by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, Peshawar Corps Commander, gave a detailed briefing to the prime minister on the prevalent security situation in the region where militants stayed in previous years.

During the visit, the premier also held a meeting with tribal elders and greeted them for their cooperation in the fight against terrorism for a peaceful and stable Pakistan.

He also vowed that the incumbent government would make every effort to facilitate the local population and ensure socio-economic development. Sharif also acknowledged that the tribal districts have made great sacrifices in the war against terrorism.