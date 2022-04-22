Twitter users shocked over mysterious missing of Karachi’s Dua Zehra
Share
KARACHI – Police are unable to recover a 14-year-old girl named Dua Zehra, who went missing from outside of her home in Alfalah area of port city’s Shah Faisal Colony five days ago.
Reports said that Zehra went outside the home to throw garbage bags on April 16 when she disappeared.
The father of the missing girl lodged a police complaint on the same day but she could not be recovered so far.
The missing of the girl has left Twitter users devastated who are demanding authorities, including Pakistan Army, and judiciary to take immediate action to recover her. The public demand is getting momentum with every passing day as #DuaZehra has become a trend on the microblogging site.
A senior journalist Imran Khan wrote: “I urge DG ISI, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Federal Interior Minister, Chief Minister Sindh & IG Sindh to personally take note of the missing girl Ms #DuaZehra from Karachi. She is missing for last five days. Civil society to be vigilant also. This is an humanitarian matter”.
I urge DG ISI, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Federal Interior Minister, Chief Minister Sindh & IG Sindh to personally take note of the missing girl Ms #DuaZehra from Karachi. She is missing for last five days. Civil society to be vigilant also. This is an humanitarian matter.— Imran khan (@mamoon_pti) April 21, 2022
Rt pic.twitter.com/OdSxpAizW1
Here are the reactions from other Twitter users;
#DuaZehra went missing from Karachi on 16th of April and is still not recovered. My heart aches for this little girl and her family. May Allah keep her away from any harm and from all the savages. I urge authorities to protect our children and recover her as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/KXS27saY5u— Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) April 21, 2022
5th Day today since #DuaZehra's disappearance. A girl steps down from her apartment on the 1st floor to dispose off 3 trash bags on the ground floor. She carries 2 bags in her hands towards the ground floor while the third is left in the apartment but she never returns for it... pic.twitter.com/HUAp5q0bg1— M. Jibran Nasir 🇵🇸 (@MJibranNasir) April 20, 2022
Prayers for #DuaZehra and family. May she and all missing children get back to their parents safely. I urge authorities to protect and safeguard our children. pic.twitter.com/npwg124xnn— DANISH Janjua (@DanishJanjua_) April 22, 2022
Praying with all my heart for Dua Zehra.. may she come home today.. Safe and sound.. Ameen. #DuaZehra— Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) April 22, 2022
Please help 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼@CPLCSindh_ @OfficialDGISPR @MediaCellPPP
A girl DUA Zehra is missing from 16 April from Star Gate, #Karachi. Be the voice of voiceless her mother, father and sisters are in very tough situation..Help them🙏🏼— Kazim Hussain Channa🇵🇰 (@kazimhc19) April 19, 2022
Father Mehdi kazmi 03367121444@HamidMirPAK @MJibranNasir @Xadeejournalist @GFarooqi @GulBukhari #DuaZehra pic.twitter.com/5FPRd7yRs6
Meanwhile, police claimed that the girl was not abducted but she has gone on her own will. Investigators said that CCTV footage showed the teenager sitting in a car. However, the father said that the girl in the video was not Dua Zehra.
Police said that they also found contradiction in statements given by the victim’s father, adding that internet history revealed that searches related to court marriage and marriage of choice were made from the girl’s house.
Officials said that special teams have also been made to recover the girl, adding that raids are being conducted in different areas.
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Acting US Consul General Kathleen promotes regional trade and ...01:34 PM | 22 Apr, 2022
- Pakistan Army’s Major Shahid martyred in Balochistan skirmish12:58 PM | 22 Apr, 2022
- Pakistani court decides to live-stream case hearings in historic move12:20 PM | 22 Apr, 2022
- President Alvi takes oath from PM Shehbaz’s cabinet members11:39 AM | 22 Apr, 2022
- Twitter users shocked over mysterious missing of Karachi’s Dua Zehra11:00 AM | 22 Apr, 2022
- Aiman and Minal Khan spotted vacationing with family in Qatar05:00 PM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Watch - TikToker Hareem Shah performs Umrah with husband Bilal Shah04:20 PM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Ertugrul star Engin Altan's wife looks stunning in latest pictures03:53 PM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022