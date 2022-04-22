Twitter users shocked over mysterious missing of Karachi’s Dua Zehra

KARACHI – Police are unable to recover a 14-year-old girl named Dua Zehra, who went missing from outside of her home in Alfalah area of port city’s Shah Faisal Colony five days ago.

Reports said that Zehra went outside the home to throw garbage bags on April 16 when she disappeared.

The father of the missing girl lodged a police complaint on the same day but she could not be recovered so far.

The missing of the girl has left Twitter users devastated who are demanding authorities, including Pakistan Army, and judiciary to take immediate action to recover her. The public demand is getting momentum with every passing day as #DuaZehra has become a trend on the microblogging site.

A senior journalist Imran Khan wrote: “I urge DG ISI, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Federal Interior Minister, Chief Minister Sindh & IG Sindh to personally take note of the missing girl Ms #DuaZehra from Karachi. She is missing for last five days. Civil society to be vigilant also. This is an humanitarian matter”.

Here are the reactions from other Twitter users;

#DuaZehra went missing from Karachi on 16th of April and is still not recovered. My heart aches for this little girl and her family. May Allah keep her away from any harm and from all the savages. I urge authorities to protect our children and recover her as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/KXS27saY5u — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) April 21, 2022

5th Day today since #DuaZehra's disappearance. A girl steps down from her apartment on the 1st floor to dispose off 3 trash bags on the ground floor. She carries 2 bags in her hands towards the ground floor while the third is left in the apartment but she never returns for it... pic.twitter.com/HUAp5q0bg1 — M. Jibran Nasir 🇵🇸 (@MJibranNasir) April 20, 2022

Prayers for #DuaZehra and family. May she and all missing children get back to their parents safely. I urge authorities to protect and safeguard our children. pic.twitter.com/npwg124xnn — DANISH Janjua (@DanishJanjua_) April 22, 2022

Praying with all my heart for Dua Zehra.. may she come home today.. Safe and sound.. Ameen. #DuaZehra



Please help 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼@CPLCSindh_ @OfficialDGISPR @MediaCellPPP — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) April 22, 2022

A girl DUA Zehra is missing from 16 April from Star Gate, #Karachi. Be the voice of voiceless her mother, father and sisters are in very tough situation..Help them🙏🏼

Father Mehdi kazmi 03367121444@HamidMirPAK @MJibranNasir @Xadeejournalist @GFarooqi @GulBukhari #DuaZehra pic.twitter.com/5FPRd7yRs6 — Kazim Hussain Channa🇵🇰 (@kazimhc19) April 19, 2022

Meanwhile, police claimed that the girl was not abducted but she has gone on her own will. Investigators said that CCTV footage showed the teenager sitting in a car. However, the father said that the girl in the video was not Dua Zehra.

Police said that they also found contradiction in statements given by the victim’s father, adding that internet history revealed that searches related to court marriage and marriage of choice were made from the girl’s house.

Officials said that special teams have also been made to recover the girl, adding that raids are being conducted in different areas.