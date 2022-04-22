Youm-e-Ali to be observed amid tight security across Pakistan tomorrow

LAHORE – The martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (may God be pleased with him) will be observed with religious fervor amid tight security across the country on Saturday.

Special security arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident on this occasion, which is commonly known as Youm-e-Ali. Mourning processions will follow the planned routes and gather at the pre-decided venues in different parts of the country.

In Lahore, additional security cameras would be installed and more than 4,000 police officers and personnel would perform duties for the security of main procession. The route of the main procession would be exempted from loadshedding and generators would also be available.

In Karachi, the main procession will start at Nishtar Park and then pass through Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Father Jamnis Road, MA Jinnah Road, Mansfield Street, Saddar Dawakhana, Preedy Street, M.A. Jinnah Road, Boulton Market, Bombay Bazaar, Kharadar and Nawab Mohabbat Khanjee Road. The procession will terminate at Hussainian Iranian Imambargah.