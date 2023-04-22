Search

Web Desk 12:14 AM | 22 Apr, 2023
20 percent discount on domestic travel; PIA unveils special Eid offer
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has unveiled special offer for Eid ul Fitr as travelers are set to jet off to far off places to spend Eid holidays with loved ones.

The national flag carrier has announced special 20% discount on domestic travel, making it easier for people to fly off to far off places to cherish the Eid days.

The discount would start from Eid Day i.e., April 22 and would last till April 25. 

Muslims in Pakistan are celebrating Eid Ul Fitr with religious reverence and fervour. The Eid would fall on Saturday, April 22nd and the federal government has announced Eid vacations from April 21 till April 25th.

Besides special flights, trains would run on the occasion of Eid al Fitr. Pakistan Railways has announced that five special trains would be operational for citizens travelling within the country and in this regard, the first train will begin moving from Karachi to Peshawar Cantt, while the second train would serve the Quetta-Rawalpindi track on April 18.

Similarly, the third train will travel from Karachi to Lahore on April 19 and the fourth from Rawalpindi to Quetta on April 26. The fifth train is scheduled from Kolhaur to Karachi on April 27.

Eid marks the end of holy month of Ramazan in which Muslims fast from dawn to sunset and is celebrated across the country with much joy.

Daily Horoscope – April 21, 2023

08:32 AM | 21 Apr, 2023

