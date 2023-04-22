Search

Ailing elephant Noor Jehan is back on its feet after Yashma Gill's advocacy

Noor Fatima 01:23 AM | 22 Apr, 2023
Ailing elephant Noor Jehan is back on its feet after Yashma Gill's advocacy
Source: Twitter

In a surprising turn of events, the ailing elephant in Karachi Zoo, whose health deteriorated despite care from foreign vets, is now healthy and standing on its feet. The mammoth named Noor Jehan had previously been making headlines for her poor condition and falling into a small enclosure of a pond which aggravated her situation.

Previously, videos of the elephant surfaced on the internet, showing her swollen joints. The ailment had rendered the animal partially immobile. Social media users caused an uproar against the deliberate ignorance and demanded provincial minister Nasir Hussain Shah visit the zoo and inquire about its wellbeing. 

Luckily, with the tireless efforts of the international animal welfare organization, Four Paws, the 17-year-old elephant finally stood up with the help of a harness. The good news came days after animal care experts from a team of veterinarians from a Vienna-based welfare considered euthanizing the animal due to her worsened condition. 

Pakistani actress Yashma Gill advocated for Noor Jehan to be treated instead of euthanized. Gill took to Instagram and wrote a lengthy paragraph stating, "As I stood before Noor Jehan, I couldn't help but feel a deep sense of admiration for her unrelenting spirit. Despite her illness, she remains hopeful and determined, a true symbol of resilience. Her eyes hold a gentle yet unwavering gaze, a testament to her will to live. Her sheer strength and perseverance were truly inspiring, leaving me with a renewed sense of hope and optimism. But as I watched her, I couldn't help but feel a pang of sadness at the thought of putting her down. How could we even consider ending the life of such a beautiful creature who has fought so hard to keep going?"

She added, "For me, the answer is clear - we must do everything in our power to give her a chance to heal and recover. No matter how difficult the road ahead may be, we owe it to Noor Jehan to give her the best possible chance at life. After all, where there's a will, there's always a way."

"So my purpose for making these videos was solely to target people behind the campaign that’s going on. I am not in favour of euthanising Noor Jehan. She is responsive, she is being taken care of, she seems to be doing ALOT better than before, she is eating fine, she has the will and SHE WANTS TO LIVE!! When she hasn’t given up, why should we give up on her? Therefore let’s not take matters of Allah swt into our hands," Gill concluded.

Social media personality Ali Gul Pir commented, "Society is known by how it treats its weak."

Other users also chimed in to express their relief at the sight of Noor Jehan standing up on its own.

Pakistani celebrities chime in to raise voice for ailing elephant Noor Jehan

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

