Lollywood stars celebrate Chand Raat in elegance and excitement

With the end of Ramadan and the sighting of Shawwal's moon, Pakistanis are now celebrating Chand Raat and are busy preparing for Eid ul Fitr tomorrow. While there is hustle and bustle everywhere in shopping malls, markets, and even at home, especially in the kitchen, Lollywood celebrities took out time to wish their dearest fans on social media despite the anxiety and excitement mixed feeling.

Among the hundreds of stars of the entertainment fraternity, actors with the likes of Saba Qamar, Saboor Aly Ansari, Ayeza Khan, the newlyweds Hira and Arsalan Khan, Ushna Shah, Momina Iqbal, Durefishan Saleem, Syeda Tuba Anwar, Maya Ali, Dananeer Mobeen, Saeeda Imtiaz, Aliza Sultan Khan, Yumna Zaidi, Hania Aamir, Aiman Khan, Zara Noor Abbas, and others took no time to rush to social media and share happiness with their fans.

"Chaand Raat Mubarak my beautiful family! This Eid I’m bringing a little Eidi for all of you, we are back on YouTube with another exciting Eid Episode."

Hira Khan can't help but being a deliciously spoiled wifey to husband Arsalan Khan.

"Chand Raat Mubarak," said Ayeza Khan in her latest Instagram post.

Aliza Sultan is all set to celebrate Eid with her adorable kiddos.

Syeda Tuba Anwar shared glimpses of the moon and her mehendi.

Yumna Zaidi is excited and happy with her diehard fans.

Momina Iqbal is Chand Raat ready.

Dananeer Mobeen can't help but fall in love with the sky.

Zara Noor Abbas is happy to celebrate Chand Raat.

Saeeda Imtiaz too wished her fans.

Durefishan Saleem shared a scintillating picture to celebrate Chand Raat.

Hania Aamir is an angel in white for Chand Raat preps.

Maya Ali is exuding elegance with her crescent and star-shaped cute earrings.

Aiman Khan took to the Instagram story section to welcome Chand Raat.