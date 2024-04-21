Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi due in Islamabad today on 3-day visit

ISLAMABAD - Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi is arriving in Islamabad today for a three-day official visit to Pakistan.

This is the first visit by any foreign leader since the February 8 polls. Although the visit is being closely watched by the United States due to tensions between Iran and Israel, sources say it is unrelated to the ongoing hostility.

The Iranian president will be accompanied by his spouse and a delegation consisting of the foreign minister, cabinet members, senior officials, and a large business delegation.

During the visit, Raisi will meet with President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman of the Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, and Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. He will also visit Lahore and Karachi to meet with the provincial leadership.

The two sides will discuss a wide-ranging agenda to strengthen Pakistan-Iran ties and enhance cooperation in areas such as trade, connectivity, energy, agriculture, and people-to-people contacts. Leaders from both sides will also discuss regional and global developments and bilateral cooperation to combat the common threat of terrorism.

Upon his arrival in the federal capital, the Iranian president will be welcomed by Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada. PM Shehbaz will hold delegation-level talks with Raisi at the PM Office, after which several memoranda of understanding (MoUs) will be signed between the two sides. The premier will also host a luncheon in honour of the visiting dignitary.

President Zardari will meet his Iranian counterpart at Aiwan-e-Sadr and host a dinner in his honour. Raisi will travel to Lahore to meet Governor Balighur Rehman and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

He is also scheduled to visit Allama Iqbal's mausoleum. Later, the Iranian leader will travel to Karachi, where he will meet with Governor Kamran Tessori and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. Raisi will also visit Quaid's mausoleum in Karachi and pay his respects to the founder of Pakistan.

The foreign leader will stay in Karachi and return to Tehran on Wednesday. The provincial authorities are on high alert due to the high-profile visit, and a public holiday has been declared in Karachi on April 23.