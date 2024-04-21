Mohammad Rizwan to miss remaining matches of New Zealand T20 series

Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has suffered a significant setback, sustaining a hamstring injury during the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand.

The injury occurred while Rizwan was batting, leading to his retirement hurt during the third T20I clash.

Following a medical evaluation, the team doctor advised Rizwan against further participation in the series, stressing the necessity for rest and rehabilitation to ensure a complete recovery.

Rizwan's absence will be keenly felt by the Pakistani team, particularly given his outstanding performance in previous matches. Notably, in the second T20I, Rizwan played a crucial role in Pakistan's dominant victory, excelling with both bat and gloves.

His exceptional form resulted in a significant milestone, as he became the fastest player to reach 3000 T20I runs, surpassing the records of India's Virat Kohli and his teammate Babar Azam. Rizwan achieved this feat in just 79 innings, highlighting his status as one of the premier batsmen in T20 cricket.

Before his injury, Rizwan had been in sensational form, consistently delivering match-winning displays for Pakistan. His contributions have been pivotal to Pakistan's success in the ongoing series against New Zealand.

With Rizwan sidelined, Pakistan will need to regroup and adjust their tactics for the remaining matches, aiming to maintain their lead and secure victory against the Kiwi side.

Following Pakistan's victory in the second T20I, captain Babar Azam expressed the team's determination to sustain their winning streak. Babar stressed the importance of starting strong and praised Pakistan's bowling unit for their outstanding performance in restricting the opposition.



