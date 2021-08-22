Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar all set to marry Ayesha Saif Khan tonight

LAHORE – The wait has come to an end as the grandson of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will tie the knot tonight in London.

Junaid Safdar will tie the knot with Ayesha Saif Khan, daughter of former NAB chairman Saifur Rehman, at Lanesborough, one of the most expensive 5-star hotels, located on the Hyde Park Corner in Knightsbridge.

Groom’s mother Maryam Nawaz already revealed not to seek permission from the government to travel abroad on this auspicious occasion, while the attendance of Captain Safdar is also uncertain, as per reports. PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz was placed on the ECL along with her father in 2018 following their conviction in the Avenfield case.

I was in jail when my beloved mother passed away and now I won’t be able to share my son’s happiness, but, I will NOT make any request to this government for travel abroad. I leave the matter to Almighty Allah. https://t.co/hNXBSpa7yB — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) August 11, 2021

The three times prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is already in London for medical treatment, will likely be the host for the night. PML-N leaders and relatives of the family are also being on the guest list.

The invitation card of the wedding was earlier shared by Maryam Nawaz, according to which the young couple will tie the knot tonight (August 22). Their engagement was held on September 16, 2017, at the Defence residence of a former accountability official in Lahore.

The grandson of PML-N supremo, Junaid Safdar, holds a Masters in International Relations from the London School of Economics as well as in Global Governance and Ethics from the University College in London.

Meanwhile, the old pictures are being shared on social media with misleading captions. Senior journalist Gharida Farooqi also shared photos of Maryam Nawaz's son claiming that the clicks were of Junaid’s wedding. However, the pictures were removed lately.

CONGRATULATION To Wedding Son of Our Leader Maryam Nawaz Shari sahiba Mr Junaid Safdar sb.#presidentpmlnsmtpp138ranaqadir pic.twitter.com/UUcmq0kEWU — Rana Qadir PML (N) (@RanaQadir7) August 22, 2021

In the viral pictures, the groom can be seen wearing a pink turban while the ousted premier also spotted in the ceremony wearing a pink turban.

The pictures however are from the wedding of Maryam Nawaz’s daughter which occurred back in the day in 2015.