Imran Khan moves IHC against possible arrest in terror case

10:41 AM | 22 Aug, 2022
Imran Khan moves IHC against possible arrest in terror case
Source: Imran Khan (Instagram)
ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan Monday filed a pre-arrest bail petition with the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to avoid his arrest in a terror case.

A day earlier, the cricketer-turned-politician was booked for threatening to file cases against the cops, and bureaucracy, besides leveling baseless allegations against state institutions.

Islamabad police take action a day after the defiant politician singled out senior officials of the capital force and a female judge who approved the physical remand of Shahbaz Gill, who now faces sedition charges.

A case was lodged under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) in Margalla Police Station on charges of hate-provoking speech in a bid to disrupt the peace. As per the First information report, the PTI chief hurled threats at the state institutions and attempted to mount pressure on the judiciary and the law enforcers.

The high court registrar has raised three objections on the bail petition by Imran Khan, stating that the political leader did not turn up for biometric verification.

“Why have a petition been filed with the high court instead of an anti-terrorism court?” the registrar said, adding that a verified copy of the terror case has also not been submitted along with the petition.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior has reportedly sought written permission from the Prime Minister’s Office to arrest Imran Khan under terrorism charges.

On Sunday night, PTI leaders and supporters staged protests across the country after reports about his arrest warrants went viral on social media.

Imran to file cases against Islamabad Police IG, ... 11:06 PM | 20 Aug, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Ousted prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday said he would not spare Islamabad Police inspector ...

Floods in Balochistan leave Coke Studio’s 'Kana Yaari' singer Wahab Bugti homeless
09:39 AM | 22 Aug, 2022

