All-new BAIC BJ40 2nd generation unveiled

The second generation BAIC BJ40 has been unveiled and it is an off-road body-on-frame SUV, which adopts some modern-standard features like a twin screen inside the cabin, LED lights, and self-driving functions, etc.
The new BJ40 borrows the full-sized SUV BJ60's current design language, which the brand debuted last year. It is no longer a Jeep Wrangler knockoff; instead, it features an LED grille and rectangular headlamps.
The blocky dimensions and high bonnet line of the second generation remain. Other features include frameless doors, large sideview mirrors, sizable bumpers, and an abundance of plastic body trim. Another intriguing element is the two-piece tailboard. Additionally, standard is a swing-out tailboard with a spare tyre.
Inside, the new BJ40 is BAIC's most cutting-edge SUV. In front of the digital instrument panel is a circular three-spoke steering wheel with design cues from the BJ60. A split screen that "floats" over the centre console is the primary feature of the BJ40.
The first display is the touch screen in the centre console for the driver. The front passenger will receive the second one. Although the screen sizes aren't known yet, they seem to be enormous.
Under the displays are the vents for the air conditioning and heating. Wireless charging pads, buttons, a retractable gear selector, and cup holders are all located in the centre tunnel. The brand-new BJ40 has a five-seat interior, much like the previous model.
A HYCET 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 245 horsepower and 385 Nm of torque is also included. An eight-speed ZF torque converter automatic gearbox transmits the power to the rear wheels (in normal mode). The drivetrain has a locking differential and a part-time four-wheel drive system.
On August 25, China will launch the pre-sale of the new BJ40 at the Chengdu Auto Show.
The price and other specifics are currently unclear. However, there are rumours it would cost somewhere between Rs. 8 million and Rs. 12 million.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 23, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|310.9
|314.05
|Euro
|EUR
|334
|337.3
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|392.1
|396
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|84.7
|85.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|83.2
|84
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|789.18
|797.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|230
|232.3
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.01
|41.41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.36
|43.76
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.85
|38.2
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.18
|2.27
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|962.78
|971.78
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.83
|64.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.22
|175.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.61
|27.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|770.69
|778.69
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.62
|80.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|221
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|337.19
|339.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 234,500 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,620.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,712 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,448.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Karachi
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Islamabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Peshawar
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Quetta
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Sialkot
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Attock
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Gujranwala
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Jehlum
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Multan
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Gujrat
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Nawabshah
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Chakwal
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Hyderabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Nowshehra
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Sargodha
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Faisalabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Mirpur
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
