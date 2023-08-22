Search

All-new BAIC BJ40 2nd generation unveiled

22 Aug, 2023
All-new BAIC BJ40 2nd generation unveiled
Source: BAIC/autohome.com.cn

The second generation BAIC BJ40 has been unveiled and it is an off-road body-on-frame SUV, which adopts some modern-standard features like a twin screen inside the cabin, LED lights, and self-driving functions, etc.

The new BJ40 borrows the full-sized SUV BJ60's current design language, which the brand debuted last year. It is no longer a Jeep Wrangler knockoff; instead, it features an LED grille and rectangular headlamps.

Key features of BAIC BJ40

The blocky dimensions and high bonnet line of the second generation remain. Other features include frameless doors, large sideview mirrors, sizable bumpers, and an abundance of plastic body trim. Another intriguing element is the two-piece tailboard. Additionally, standard is a swing-out tailboard with a spare tyre.

BAIC BJ40 – the most cutting-edge SUV

Inside, the new BJ40 is BAIC's most cutting-edge SUV. In front of the digital instrument panel is a circular three-spoke steering wheel with design cues from the BJ60. A split screen that "floats" over the centre console is the primary feature of the BJ40.

The first display is the touch screen in the centre console for the driver. The front passenger will receive the second one. Although the screen sizes aren't known yet, they seem to be enormous.

Under the displays are the vents for the air conditioning and heating. Wireless charging pads, buttons, a retractable gear selector, and cup holders are all located in the centre tunnel. The brand-new BJ40 has a five-seat interior, much like the previous model.

BAIC BJ40 engine specifications

A HYCET 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 245 horsepower and 385 Nm of torque is also included. An eight-speed ZF torque converter automatic gearbox transmits the power to the rear wheels (in normal mode). The drivetrain has a locking differential and a part-time four-wheel drive system.

When will BAIC BJ40 be launched?

On August 25, China will launch the pre-sale of the new BJ40 at the Chengdu Auto Show. 

What is the price of BAIC BJ40 in Pakistan?

The price and other specifics are currently unclear. However, there are rumours it would cost somewhere between Rs. 8 million and Rs. 12 million.

Powered By: