Karachi Weather Update

Met Office predicted hot and very humid weather in the districts of central and upper Sindh including in the provincial capital Karachi on Tuesday.

Karachi Rain Update

As most of the country's southeastern region faces sultry weather, coastal areas and some other parts of the region can get light drizzle in next 24 hours.

Karachi temperature today

The minimum temperature was recorded at 31 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature may reach 33 degrees Celsius. The wind blowing from the southwest is expected to have a speed of 41km/h.

Karachi Air Quality

Karachi’s air quality improved from last couple of days. According to AccuWeather, the air of country’s financial hub was recorded at 47.

The air quality is generally acceptable for most individuals. However, sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms from long-term exposure.

Another spell of monsoon rain from Aug 23

Weak moist currents from Bay of Bengal are penetrating in central and upper parts of the country.

PMD predicted that several parts of Pakistan will receive more monsoon rains with occasional gaps from August 23 (tomorrow) to August 27.

In its fresh advisory, Met Office said moderate to heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Lahore from 23rd to 26th August and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the wet spell.

It further said rain or wind-thundershower with few moderate to heavy falls is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura from August 23 to August 27.