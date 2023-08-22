Pakistan, Afghanistan to face off in first ODI match today - Check squad, and live streaming details here

HAMBANTOTA – Fans are excited as first One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series between Pakistan and Afghanistan is set to be played today in Sri Lanka.

Men in Green will take on northwestern neighbour Afghanistan in the first game at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket in Hambantota, Sri Lanka, today. The match will start at 2:30pm.

Babar XI enter the series after thrashing Lankan Lions in the Test series last month and defeated New Zealand 4-1 at home in One-Day Internationals in April-May this year. In light of previous performances, Green Shirts aimed to extend winning momentum.

With Men’s ODI Asia Cup 2023 being around the corner, the three-match series is said to be an opportunity for Team Green to review the squad and chalk out future strategy.

Pakistan, Afghanistan ODI Venue

Pakistan, and Afghanistan will lock horns at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota.

Pakistan, Afghanistan Match Time

The match will start at 2:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

Pakistan Squad

Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi.

Afghanistan Squad

Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Wk), Rahmat Shah, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Abdul Rahman, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Wafadar Momand.

The playing XI will be announced by the both teams shortly before the start of the match.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan ODI Live Streaming

The match will be live telecast on PTV sports while several apps will also provide live scoring details to the cricket fans.

More to follow...