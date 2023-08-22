Search

LifestyleSports

Shoaib Akhtar biopic teaser launches amid legal clash

Noor Fatima 09:51 PM | 22 Aug, 2023
Shoaib Akhtar biopic teaser launches amid legal clash
Source: Youtube

In an astonishing twist of fate, the curtain rises on the official first look teaser of "Rawalpindi Express - A Shoaib Akhtar Biopic," against the backdrop of a legal dispute between the cricketing legend himself and the creators of the film. The unfolding drama brings with it significant changes, as Mirza Gohar Rasheed takes the lead to embody the iconic Shoaib Akhtar, replacing the earlier cast choice of Umair Jaswal.

A brisk-paced teaser accompanies this sudden revelation, with Rasheed stepping into the shoes of the purported Akhtar. The teaser paints a vivid canvas of Akhtar's journey – from his childhood struggles to his battles against diverse odds, all the way to his triumphant ascent in the world of cricket. Yet, an intense auditory landscape accompanying the teaser leaves a lingering question: Is this "biopic" a heightened theatrical rendition of reality?

Certain sequences from the teaser invoke memories of Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Sanjay Dutt in "Sanju." At the same time, other scenes cast a shadow of doubt over the authenticity of the narrative's intentions. Crafted across 47 distinct locations over a span of 68 days, the teaser's tagline, "Running against the odds," stands in harmony with the official title.

The ensemble cast includes Faran Tahir, Saleem Mairaj, Raheela Agha, Salman Shahid, Shafqat Cheema, Usman Peerzada, Umer Aalam, Hamza Khawaja, Rabita Ali, Faiza Khan, Omair Rana, Adnan Shah Tipu, Rahim Pardesi, Hammad Siddique, Baatin Farouqi, with Rasheed essaying the titular role.

The intrigue deepens when considering Shoaib Akhtar's recent announcement that he has secured a restraining order against the creators of his purported biopic. This court-issued order effectively bars any filming and release of the film until a definitive verdict is reached in the ongoing legal wrangle. In a forthright social media statement, the cricket luminary stated, "I have secured a stay order against the filming and release of the supposed biopic being made on my life by a certain group of people." He also cautioned that those involved should be mindful of the potential legal consequences and reputational fallout stemming from their participation in the project.

Court puts stay order on filming, release of Shoaib Akhtar’s biopic ‘Rawalpindi Express’

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Is Firdous Ashiq Awan's intuition about Sania-Shoaib's divorce true or not?

08:11 PM | 20 Aug, 2023

Ali Sethi addresses marriage rumours with Salman Toor amid outrage

10:16 AM | 12 Aug, 2023

Sufi launches biggest 14th August anthem campaign featuring Hamza Malik

04:21 PM | 11 Aug, 2023

ICC reschedules Pakistan vs India clash among nine ODI World Cup matches

05:23 PM | 9 Aug, 2023

Affan Waheed and Sonya Hussyn to star in biopic of Pakistani nuclear scientist

04:05 PM | 2 Aug, 2023

Shoaib Malik drops a 'hint' about divorce from Sania Mirza

09:59 PM | 1 Aug, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Shoaib Akhtar biopic teaser launches amid legal clash

09:51 PM | 22 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope - 22nd August, 2023

09:03 AM | 22 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 22, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 22, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 304.9 308.15
Euro EUR 328.5 331.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 385.5 385.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 83 83.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 80.7 81.5
Australian Dollar AUD 200 202
Bahrain Dinar BHD 784.55 792.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 224.8 227
China Yuan CNY 39.83 40.23
Danish Krone DKK 42.5 42.9
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.67 38.02
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.1
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 958.62 967.62
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.71 64.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.22 175.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.61 27.91
Omani Riyal OMR 752.76 760.76
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.62 80.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 335.71 338.21
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 22, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 229,900 on Tuesday.  The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,100.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,712 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,448.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (22 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Karachi PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Islamabad PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Peshawar PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Quetta PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Sialkot PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Attock PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Gujranwala PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Jehlum PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Multan PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Bahawalpur PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Gujrat PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Nawabshah PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Chakwal PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Hyderabad PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Nowshehra PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Sargodha PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Faisalabad PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Mirpur PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: