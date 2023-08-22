Umrah visa for Pakistani pilgrims now valid for 90 days, says Saudi minister

ISLAMABAD - The visa for Pakistani Umrah pilgrims will be valid for 90 days from now on as announced by visiting Saudi dignitary on Monday.

Saudi Minister for Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah held a press conference in Islamabad alongside his Pakistani counterpart and anounced the change related to umrah.

The minister said pilgrims from Pakistan can can visit historical sites of the Kingdom as well besides performing Umrah and around 100 more sites would be opened in Makkah and Madina for the pilgrims.

Meanwhile, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia also signed an Air Services Agreement to enhance cooperation in the aviation sector to facilitate citizens of the two countries; the agreement was signed in the presence of Pakistan's Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed.

The Pakistani minister said the agreement would soon yield positive results, especially for Pakistani pilgrims, and added that the Route to Makkah project is also benefiting the Pakistani intending pilgrims and should be extended to all the international airports of the country.

Aneeq Ahmed also urged that more facilities should be provided to Pakistani pilgrims at Mina and Arafat and demanded that alternative land should be provided for the construction of the Pakistan House in Saudi Arabia.

The religious affairs minister - who took the oath of office last week - also urged the visiting guest that Pakistani citizens over 65 years of age should be exempted from biometric verification.

Speaking on the occasion, the Saudi Minister said authorities in his country were trying their best to bring down the Hajj expenditure. He also assured that flights between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will be enhanced under the agreement and more pilgrims from Pakistan would be allowed to perform religious rituals in the kingdom.

Dr. Al-Rabiah also highlighted the crucial discussions that took place during his visit and admired the close bond shared between the Pakistani citizens and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.