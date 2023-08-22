USD to PKR: Rupee remains under pressure against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued to remain under pressure as the local currency registered further losses against the US dollar during the opening hours of trading.

Before noon, the local currency was quoted at 297.81, with a loss of Rs0.68 during the intra-day trading.

Earlier this week, the embattled settled at 297.13 in the inter-bank, after moving down Rs1.35 in the interbank while the situation remained the same in the open market.

The embattled rupee is likely to remain under pressure against the dollar in the coming days amid huge demand for foreign currency, primarily driven by the need to clear backlog consignments as the government ended all import curbs.