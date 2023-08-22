Search

Yashma Gill, Jan Rambo, Adnan Shah Tipu to feature in a cop's love story

Noor Fatima 12:03 AM | 22 Aug, 2023
Yashma Gill, Jan Rambo, Adnan Shah Tipu to feature in a cop's love story
Source: Tallman Films (Instagram)

With a comical twist to an unusual couple's love story, Yashma Gill, Jan Rambo and Adnan Shah Tipu's latest project will offer an extraordinary experience to the audience.

The trio will be starring in a new show by OTT platform Tamasha titled Bashu.

The six-episode series — produced in collaboration with Tall Man Films — revovles around Basharat, an unmarried middle-aged police officer who embarks on a quest to find a wife. 

Basharat aka Bashu's pursuit of love leads him to be lovestruck with a thief. Bashu's intentions sprout from cupidity — a marital allowance being offered by his police department.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tamasha (@tamasha.digital)

From the trailer, it is evident that Bashu's (essayed by Rambo) friend Tipu has a scheme up his sleeve to get him an allowance granted to married officers. But all comes to a halt when Bashu actually falls in love with Gill.

The first two episodes were released on August 11 and the remaining will be aired every Friday at 9pm on the Tamasha app.

Lollywood celebrates Adnan Shah receiving standing ovation at Cannes

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

