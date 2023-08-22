Yashma Gill, Jan Rambo, Adnan Shah Tipu to feature in a cop's love story

With a comical twist to an unusual couple's love story, Yashma Gill, Jan Rambo and Adnan Shah Tipu's latest project will offer an extraordinary experience to the audience.
The trio will be starring in a new show by OTT platform Tamasha titled Bashu.
The six-episode series — produced in collaboration with Tall Man Films — revovles around Basharat, an unmarried middle-aged police officer who embarks on a quest to find a wife.
Basharat aka Bashu's pursuit of love leads him to be lovestruck with a thief. Bashu's intentions sprout from cupidity — a marital allowance being offered by his police department.
From the trailer, it is evident that Bashu's (essayed by Rambo) friend Tipu has a scheme up his sleeve to get him an allowance granted to married officers. But all comes to a halt when Bashu actually falls in love with Gill.
The first two episodes were released on August 11 and the remaining will be aired every Friday at 9pm on the Tamasha app.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 22, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|304.9
|308.15
|Euro
|EUR
|328.5
|331.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|385.5
|385.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83
|83.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.7
|81.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|784.55
|792.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224.8
|227
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.83
|40.23
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.67
|38.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.1
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|958.62
|967.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.71
|64.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.22
|175.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.61
|27.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.76
|760.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.62
|80.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|335.71
|338.21
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 229,900 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,100.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,712 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,448.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Karachi
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Islamabad
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Peshawar
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Quetta
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Sialkot
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Attock
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Gujranwala
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Jehlum
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Multan
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Gujrat
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Nawabshah
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Chakwal
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Hyderabad
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Nowshehra
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Sargodha
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Faisalabad
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Mirpur
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
