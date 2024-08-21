Search

Web Desk
07:21 PM | 21 Aug, 2024
Gen Faiz’s close aide Mohsin Habib Warraich flees Pakistan

ISLAMABAD — Former Pakistan spy chief General Faiz Hameed's most trusted aide, Mohsin Habib Warraich, has left Pakistan for London to avoid an investigation into the former influential general's military trial, reported Samaa TV on Wednesday.

According to the report, General Faiz is currently facing charges of corruption and misuse of power. Mohsin Habib Warraich is the son of former MNA and Federal Minister of Defence Production Major (r) Habibullah Warraich, who is said to be a central figure in the National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) scam involving over two billion Rupees.

Mohsin had lived in exile in London since 2010, until General Faiz assured his safety and protection and brought him back to Pakistan, away from the government and legal authorities. 

Mohsin is considered to be the closest man to General Faiz. From 2014 until now, he managed business deals for the retired general and relocated to Pakistan from London at Faiz’s request. They both became close in London while General Faiz was a Brigadier attending the UK Royal Defence College for two years. 

Mohsin became his trusted man, arranging things for him, including shopping sprees and entertainment. The trust level developed quickly because Faiz’s father-in-law and Mohsin’s father, Habibullah Warraich, were batch mates at Kakul Military Academy, the report added.

The TV report, while citing Pakistani intelligence sources, said Mohsin has reached London via Dubai and that they are keen to speak to him about the high-profile investigation into General Faiz, who is accused of abusing his power and raiding a private property development business during his time as head of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency. 

Mohsin had first fled Pakistan for London in 2010 and avoided several orders of Pakistani courts to return to Pakistan but decided to return after General Faiz managed the courts through the managed judges such as the former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar. After returning to Pakistan, Mohsin Warraich immediately became the unofficial chief of staff of General Faiz. 

Throughout his time in Pakistan, Mohsin Habib Warraich enjoyed round-the-clock security arranged by General Faiz and paid for by the Pakistani taxpayer. He would often boast to people that the unmarked pick-up security vehicles always escorting him were provided by General Faiz. A Pakistani intelligence source confirmed that Faiz used his influence to ensure Mohsin was cleared of any wrongdoing.

In return, Mohsin travelled the world on behalf of Faiz, acting as his de facto representative, negotiating and executing deals. He often introduced himself as an arms dealer working for the Pakistan Army, a claim he could back up by confirming directly with Faiz. On at least one occasion, he visited Russia on behalf of Faiz to secure a major arms deal. Faiz was not merely confirming Mohsin’s role as an official representative of the Pakistan Army; he was going above and beyond to support Mohsin in various ventures.

During Imran Khan’s government, while Faiz held significant power, it was Mohsin who orchestrated their business dealings. Additionally, Mohsin's influence extended to pressurizing sitting High Court judges into giving favourable decisions, with senior officials within the intelligence agencies directly contacting the judges.

Mohsin was also the mastermind of a political move aiming to give the duo a license to run Punjab province. General Faiz lobbied to make Mohsin’s father-in-law, Mohammad Nasir Khan, the interim Chief Minister of Punjab. This move was backed by several senior PTI leaders but was not successful.

Mohsin’s wife, Beenish Khan (now Beenish Habib Warraich), daughter of former Federal Health Minister Mohammad Nasir Khan, has also faced scrutiny in the UK about Mohsin’s NICL case. The UK's Serious and Organised Crime Agency (SOCA) put her under surveillance, and her account at Barclays was subsequently closed. 

Before this article was published, Mohsin was sent a list of detailed questions but failed to respond to any of them directly.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

