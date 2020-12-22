COVID-19 — PIA cancels all flights to Oman

KARACHI – The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced to cancel all its flights for Oman for a week.

The decision has been taken after Oman’s civil aviation issued a notification suspending flights of all airlines in light of decision taken by country's Supreme Committee for dealing with COVID-19.

All international flights for passengers travelling to and from the Sultanate of Oman will remain temporarily suspended from Dec.22 to Dec. 29, said the notification.

Saudi Arabia suspends International flight ... 10:53 AM | 21 Dec, 2020 RIYADH – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Sunday has suspended all international passenger flights over fears about the ...

PIA spokesman Abdullah Khan said that the national carrier will not operate any flights for any of the destinations in Oman during the said period.

He added that as soon the service is restored all affected passengers would be duly accommodated by the PIA.

These passengers have also been requested to remain in contact with the PIA for regular updates about the flights.