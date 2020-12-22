New Zealand eye clean sweep against Pakistan in third T20 today

NAPIER – Green shirts to take on Blackcaps in the third T20 match of the series at McLean Park today.

Team Green make three changes to their side as Mohammad Hasnain, Iftikhar Ahmed and Hussain Talat come in for Abdullah Shafique, Imad Wasim, and Wahab Riaz.

Pakistan has won the toss and decided to field first.

Pakistan Squad

Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan (capt), Mohammad Hafeez, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

New Zealand Squad

Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Kane Williamson (capt), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Trent Boult