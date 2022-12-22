Mehwish Hayat's Ms. Marvel episode makes it to 'Best Episodes of 2022' list

Lollywood diva Mehwish Hayat is a powerhouse of talent and beauty in the industry. She represented Pakistan in Hollywood, playing ‘Aisha’ in Disney’s ‘Ms Marvel’, an action fiction series.
The Hollywood Reporter has just released a list of episodes that have been selected by their TV critics and made a mark on television with their powerful storylines.
Ms. Marvel's much-acclaimed episode, Time and Again, helmed by Pakistan’s Oscar-winning filmmaker featuring Mehwish Hayat and Fawad Khan is also on the list.
Safe to say, the heartbreaking love story between the duo is now dubbed as one of the Best TV episodes of 2022 and Mehwish made sure to thank the fans for their love.
'WOW!!!! The Hollywood Reporter TV Critics have picked our episode ‘TIME AND AGAIN’ of Ms Marvel showing Aisha and Hassan’s heartbreaking love story as one of the Best TV episodes of 2022. It is such an amazing honour to be singled out in this way against so many other more established shows.
View this post on Instagram
Partition is a very poignant period for all of us in South Asia and to be able to take it to a wider audience and this nod from THR shows that the story resonated with so many people. ???????????? Thank you @sharmeenobaidchinoy for being the best director one could have asked for and @yennabergs and @sanaamanat622 for trusting me with Aisha and being the most supportive producers on set! ⚡️♥️#msmarvel #MehwishHayat #Aisha #Bestepisode2022'
The stunning beauty was also listed in ‘50 Sexiest Asian Women in the World Today’ this year to which she quoted, "Not a title I’m comfortable with, but nonetheless thanks a bunch." Apart from her acting prowess, she is an Ambassador for the Rights of the Girl Child and Penny Appeal.
On the work front, Mehwish Hayat was recently seen in Ms. Marvel and Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 22, 2022 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|232.15
|234.65
|Euro
|EUR
|257
|259.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|295.5
|298.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68
|68.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|64.5
|65.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|151.01
|152.26
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|601.41
|605.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|166.05
|167.4
|China Yuan
|CNY
|31.24
|31.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.32
|31.67
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.91
|29.26
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.24
|2.28
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.02
|744.02
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.4
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|597.35
|591.85
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|165.24
|166.54
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|244.17
|245.92
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.46
|6.56
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs182,700 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs156,640. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 140,150 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,950
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.