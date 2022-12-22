Mehwish Hayat's Ms. Marvel episode makes it to 'Best Episodes of 2022' list

Lollywood diva Mehwish Hayat is a powerhouse of talent and beauty in the industry. She represented Pakistan in Hollywood, playing ‘Aisha’ in Disney’s ‘Ms Marvel’, an action fiction series.

The Hollywood Reporter has just released a list of episodes that have been selected by their TV critics and made a mark on television with their powerful storylines.

Ms. Marvel's much-acclaimed episode, Time and Again, helmed by Pakistan’s Oscar-winning filmmaker featuring Mehwish Hayat and Fawad Khan is also on the list.

Safe to say, the heartbreaking love story between the duo is now dubbed as one of the Best TV episodes of 2022 and Mehwish made sure to thank the fans for their love.

'WOW!!!! The Hollywood Reporter TV Critics have picked our episode ‘TIME AND AGAIN’ of Ms Marvel showing Aisha and Hassan’s heartbreaking love story as one of the Best TV episodes of 2022. It is such an amazing honour to be singled out in this way against so many other more established shows.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial)

Partition is a very poignant period for all of us in South Asia and to be able to take it to a wider audience and this nod from THR shows that the story resonated with so many people. ???????????? Thank you @sharmeenobaidchinoy for being the best director one could have asked for and @yennabergs and @sanaamanat622 for trusting me with Aisha and being the most supportive producers on set! ⚡️♥️#msmarvel #MehwishHayat #Aisha #Bestepisode2022'

The stunning beauty was also listed in ‘50 Sexiest Asian Women in the World Today’ this year to which she quoted, "Not a title I’m comfortable with, but nonetheless thanks a bunch." Apart from her acting prowess, she is an Ambassador for the Rights of the Girl Child and Penny Appeal.

On the work front, Mehwish Hayat was recently seen in Ms. Marvel and Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2.