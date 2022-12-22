Search

Lifestyle

Mehwish Hayat's Ms. Marvel episode makes it to 'Best Episodes of 2022' list

Web Desk 09:36 PM | 22 Dec, 2022
Mehwish Hayat's Ms. Marvel episode makes it to 'Best Episodes of 2022' list
Source: Mehwish Hayat (Instagram)

Lollywood diva Mehwish Hayat is a powerhouse of talent and beauty in the industry. She represented Pakistan in Hollywood, playing ‘Aisha’ in Disney’s ‘Ms Marvel’, an action fiction series. 

The Hollywood Reporter has just released a list of episodes that have been selected by their TV critics and made a mark on television with their powerful storylines.

Ms. Marvel's much-acclaimed episode, Time and Again, helmed by Pakistan’s Oscar-winning filmmaker featuring Mehwish Hayat and Fawad Khan is also on the list.

Safe to say, the heartbreaking love story between the duo is now dubbed as one of the Best TV episodes of 2022 and Mehwish made sure to thank the fans for their love.

'WOW!!!! The Hollywood Reporter TV Critics have picked our episode ‘TIME AND AGAIN’ of Ms Marvel showing Aisha and Hassan’s heartbreaking love story as one of the Best TV episodes of 2022. It is such an amazing honour to be singled out in this way against so many other more established shows.

Partition is a very poignant period for all of us in South Asia and to be able to take it to a wider audience and this nod from THR shows that the story resonated with so many people. ???????????? Thank you @sharmeenobaidchinoy for being the best director one could have asked for and @yennabergs and @sanaamanat622 for trusting me with Aisha and being the most supportive producers on set! ⚡️♥️#msmarvel #MehwishHayat #Aisha #Bestepisode2022'

The stunning beauty was also listed in ‘50 Sexiest Asian Women in the World Today’ this year to which she quoted, "Not a title I’m comfortable with, but nonetheless thanks a bunch." Apart from her acting prowess, she is an Ambassador for the Rights of the Girl Child and Penny Appeal.

On the work front, Mehwish Hayat was recently seen in Ms. Marvel and Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2.

Mehwish Hayat and Sajal Aly meet Bollywood star at FIFA World Cup Final

Lifestyle

Joyland: Pakistan’s trans-themed movie makes it to Oscars after facing heat at home

02:37 PM | 22 Dec, 2022

'Powerful storylines and brilliant actors': Here are the top Pakistani movies of 2022

10:56 PM | 22 Dec, 2022

Pakistani celebrities break into Top 50 Asian Stars list

10:25 PM | 20 Dec, 2022

Kaifi Khalil oozes elegance at PHBCW 2022

10:59 PM | 19 Dec, 2022

Mehwish Hayat and Sajal Aly meet Bollywood star at FIFA World Cup Final

09:01 PM | 19 Dec, 2022

All the Pakistani celebrities attending FIFA World Cup 2022

06:10 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Kinza Hashmi announces new business venture

12:16 AM | 23 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 22, 2022

07:45 AM | 22 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 22, 2022 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 232.15 234.65
Euro EUR 257 259.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 295.5 298.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 68 68.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 64.5 65.1
Australian Dollar AUD 151.01 152.26
Bahrain Dinar BHD 601.41 605.91
Canadian Dollar CAD 166.05 167.4
China Yuan CNY 31.24 31.49
Danish Krone DKK 32.32 31.67
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.91 29.26
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.24 2.28
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739.02 744.02
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.4
New Zealand Dollar NZD 143.33 144.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 597.35 591.85
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 165.24 166.54
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 244.17 245.92
Thai Bhat THB 6.46 6.56

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs182,700 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs156,640. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 140,150 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,950

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Karachi PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Islamabad PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Peshawar PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Quetta PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Sialkot PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Attock PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Gujranwala PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Jehlum PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Multan PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Bahawalpur PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Gujrat PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Nawabshah PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Chakwal PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Hyderabad PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Nowshehra PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Sargodha PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Faisalabad PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Mirpur PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa

Profile: Lieutenant General (r) Faiz Hameed

Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: