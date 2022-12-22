Search

Lifestyle

SRK named among top 50 actors of all time

Noor Fatima 10:42 PM | 22 Dec, 2022
SRK named among top 50 actors of all time
Source: Twitter

For Bollywood's Baadshah, the sky is the limit when it comes to soaring high. Khan who has been ruling the hearts of millions of people and the Bollywood industry, just made his way to the list of 50 great actors of all time. This feat makes Khan the only Indian star to have been named in the Empire Magazine's list. 

The Bollywood bigwig shared the space with Hollywood icons like Tom Hanks, Denzel Washington, Gary Oldman, Michelle Williams, Robert De Niro, Marilyn Monroe, Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Heath Ledger, Viola Davis, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale among others. 

The prestigious Empire Magazine listed the Don actor's notable works during his decades-long career. Empire Magazine listed Khan's impeccable performance as Rahul Khanna from Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Devdas Mukherji from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, Mohan Bhargava from Ashutosh Gowariker's Swades and Rizwan Khan from Karan Johar's My Name is Khan.

The British film magazine's list has a fair voting system where readers vote for the best actors from the silver screen stars, the trailblazers and the unmatched talents of all time.

Taking to Instagram, Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani announced the great news by sharing the image of his feature. Dadlani wrote, “Shah Rukh Khan on the Empire list of 50 greatest actors of all time… the only Indian… doing us proud always.”

With a career spanning over three decades, Khan's iconic filmography includes blockbusters namely Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Swades, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Mohabbatein, Veer-Zaara, Devdas and Om Shanti Om among others. The 57-year-old will next be seen in Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. 

Mahira Khan wants to recreate this scene with Shah Rukh Khan!

Lifestyle

'Powerful storylines and brilliant actors': Here are the top Pakistani movies of 2022

10:56 PM | 22 Dec, 2022

Tom Cruise jumps out of plane to thank 'Top Gun: Maverick' fans

08:00 PM | 21 Dec, 2022

Shehnaaz Gill’s latest video is all you need to brighten up your mood

05:05 PM | 21 Dec, 2022

Pakistani celebrities break into Top 50 Asian Stars list

10:25 PM | 20 Dec, 2022

Pakistani celebrities all praise for Lionel Messi after World Cup win

09:51 PM | 19 Dec, 2022

All the Pakistani celebrities attending FIFA World Cup 2022

06:10 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Advertisement

Latest

Kinza Hashmi announces new business venture

12:16 AM | 23 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 22, 2022

07:45 AM | 22 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 22, 2022 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 232.15 234.65
Euro EUR 257 259.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 295.5 298.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 68 68.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 64.5 65.1
Australian Dollar AUD 151.01 152.26
Bahrain Dinar BHD 601.41 605.91
Canadian Dollar CAD 166.05 167.4
China Yuan CNY 31.24 31.49
Danish Krone DKK 32.32 31.67
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.91 29.26
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.24 2.28
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739.02 744.02
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.4
New Zealand Dollar NZD 143.33 144.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 597.35 591.85
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 165.24 166.54
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 244.17 245.92
Thai Bhat THB 6.46 6.56

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs182,700 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs156,640. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 140,150 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,950

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Karachi PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Islamabad PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Peshawar PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Quetta PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Sialkot PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Attock PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Gujranwala PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Jehlum PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Multan PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Bahawalpur PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Gujrat PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Nawabshah PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Chakwal PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Hyderabad PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Nowshehra PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Sargodha PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Faisalabad PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Mirpur PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa

Profile: Lieutenant General (r) Faiz Hameed

Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: