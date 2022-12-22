SRK named among top 50 actors of all time

For Bollywood's Baadshah, the sky is the limit when it comes to soaring high. Khan who has been ruling the hearts of millions of people and the Bollywood industry, just made his way to the list of 50 great actors of all time. This feat makes Khan the only Indian star to have been named in the Empire Magazine's list.

The Bollywood bigwig shared the space with Hollywood icons like Tom Hanks, Denzel Washington, Gary Oldman, Michelle Williams, Robert De Niro, Marilyn Monroe, Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Heath Ledger, Viola Davis, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale among others.

The prestigious Empire Magazine listed the Don actor's notable works during his decades-long career. Empire Magazine listed Khan's impeccable performance as Rahul Khanna from Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Devdas Mukherji from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, Mohan Bhargava from Ashutosh Gowariker's Swades and Rizwan Khan from Karan Johar's My Name is Khan.

The British film magazine's list has a fair voting system where readers vote for the best actors from the silver screen stars, the trailblazers and the unmatched talents of all time.

Taking to Instagram, Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani announced the great news by sharing the image of his feature. Dadlani wrote, “Shah Rukh Khan on the Empire list of 50 greatest actors of all time… the only Indian… doing us proud always.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Dadlani Gurnani (@poojadadlani02)

With a career spanning over three decades, Khan's iconic filmography includes blockbusters namely Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Swades, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Mohabbatein, Veer-Zaara, Devdas and Om Shanti Om among others. The 57-year-old will next be seen in Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.