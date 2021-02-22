PSL6, Match 4 – Lahore Qalandars take on Quetta Gladiators today
Share
KARACHI – Lahore Qalandars will face Quetta Gladiators in the fourth match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 at Karachi’s National Stadium today.
The match will start at 1900 hours Pakistan Standard Time.
Qalandars started their PSL campaign with a 4-wicket win against Peshawar Zalmi while Quetta, the winner of 2019 trophy, went down against Karachi Kings in the tournament's opener.
Both the teams have faced each other 10 times with win-loss leveled at 5-each.
Lahore were the runners-up of the 2020 edition.
PSL 2021, Match 2 – Lahore Qalandars beat ... 05:49 PM | 21 Feb, 2021
KARACHI – Lahore Qalandars secured a four-wicket victory against Peshawar Zalmi in their first match of this ...
Squads
Lahore Qalandars: Ben Dunk, David Wiese, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Akhtar, Rashid Khan, Joe Denly, Samit Patel, Tom Abell, Zeeshan Ashraf, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Faizan, Maaz Khan, Zaid Alam, Ahmed Danyal
Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Qais Ahmad, Anwar Ali, Saim Ayub, Tom Banton, Ben Cutting, Cameron Delport, Chris Gayle, Mohammad Hasnain, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Hassan Khan, Usman Khan, Zahid Mahmood, Abdul Nasir, Mohammad Nawaz, Faf du Plessis, Naseem Shah, Usman Khan Shinwari, Dale Steyn
-
- #PawriHoraiHai – Even Indian soldiers can't resist following viral ...02:25 PM | 22 Feb, 2021
- PSL6, Match 4 – Lahore Qalandars take on Quetta Gladiators today02:05 PM | 22 Feb, 2021
- PITB partners with 1LINK to enhance Payments Landscape of Punjab01:46 PM | 22 Feb, 2021
- Pakistani diplomats win friendly cricket match with Indian media men01:00 PM | 22 Feb, 2021
- #PawriHorahiHai – Dananeer Mobeen joins Zalmi family for PSL 202104:06 PM | 21 Feb, 2021
- Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan welcome second child and it’s a boy11:30 AM | 21 Feb, 2021
-
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021