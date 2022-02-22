Capt Haider Abbas who embraced martyrdom in Balochistan operation laid to rest in Karachi
The perpetrators "suffered casualties but were able to escape into nearby mountains," says ISPR
ISLAMABAD – A young officer of Pakistan Army embrace martyrdom during exchange of fire between a raiding party of security forces and fleeing terrorists in Balochistan on Sunday.
The security forces had conducted a clearance operation in the area, based on intelligence information about presence of terrorists in a hideout near Kohlu district of the southwestern province, according to the military's media wing.
“As soon as troops started cordoning the area, Terrorists, while fleeing the hideout, opened indiscriminate fire.
During ensuing heavy exchange of fire, Captain Haider Abbas embraced shahadat in pursuit of the terrorists,” the statement said.
“A deliberate follow up operation, however, continues in the area to deal with the perpetrators who have suffered casualties but were able to escape into nearby mountains,” the statement said.
“Security forces operations to eliminate the terrorists will continue and they will not be allowed to sabotage hard earned peace in Balochistan,” it added.
He was buried with complete military honour in Karachi. Corps Commander Karachi, Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed attended the funeral besides other erving officers, soldiers, relatives and a large number of people.
