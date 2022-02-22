Pakistan announces schedule for PM Imran Khan's Russia visit

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for Moscow on a two-day maiden visit on February 23.

He is visiting Moscow on the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As per details, PM Imran and his delegation will land in Moscow on Wednesday evening and the Russian deputy foreign minister will welcome them at the airport.

The Pakistani prime minister would be presented a guard of honour by a contingent of the Russian armed forces.

On February 24, Khan will lay a wreath at the monument of World War II heroes and then meet the Russian president at 1 pm the same day.

At the meeting, matters of mutual interest, bilateral relations, and other issues will be discussed.

Later, PM Khan will hold a meeting with the deputy prime minister of Russia and discuss energy-related matters.

He will also meet the business leaders, interact with members of the Pakistani media and visit the Islamic Centre in Moscow. A meeting between the prime minister and the Grand Mufti of Russia is also scheduled.

PM Imran Khan will leave for Pakistan on Thursday night (February 24).

The visit is aimed at bolstering ties between Pakistan and Russia. Pakistan wants to establish a multi-faceted partnership with Russia.

At the meetings, PM Khan will reiterate his resolve to complete the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline (PSGP) project, the sources said, adding the project is very important for Islamabad and the county is committed to the speedy completion of the project.

The visit is also important for lasting peace in Afghanistan, the sources said.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar and advisers Abdul Razak Dawood and Moeed Yusuf will accompany the premier to Moscow.