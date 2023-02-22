Bilawal Bhutto concludes the first-ever visit of any Pakistani FM to Lithuania

VILNIUS – Pakistan and Lithuania have expressed the resolve to work closely to strengthen the ties.
The understanding to this effect came during delegation level talks between the two countries in Lithuanian capital Vilnius on Tuesday.
The Pakistani delegation was led by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while his Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis headed his country's side.
At the meeting, they discussed promoting cooperation in the areas of economy, trade, licences and education. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues.
Earlier, both the foreign ministers at a one-on-one meeting agreed to establish Bilateral Consultation Mechanism between Pakistan and Lithuania.
On this occasion, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said strengthening cooperation between the two countries would ensure global security.
He said "taking advantage of each other's economic potential is our common interest".
Concluding the first-ever visit of any Pakistani Foreign Minister to Lithuania with the excellent support of team Pakistan which will continue working to enhance Pakistan -Lithuania Bilateral relations pic.twitter.com/xSAJuP6iF7— BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) February 21, 2023
Had an insightful interaction with Marius Skuodis @Skuodis, Minister of Transport and Communications of Lithuania over a working lunch with traditional Lithuanian hospitality and discussed cooperation in sustainable transport, infrastructure and connectivity. pic.twitter.com/tg41jJO5S7— BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) February 21, 2023
Had a tour of Seimas, Parliament of the Republic of Lithuania & laid a wreath at the Memorial of those who laid down their lives in the Struggle for the Independence of Lithuania. pic.twitter.com/GRcFXwdEf9— BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) February 21, 2023
FM Pakistan @BBhuttoZardari and FM of Lithuania @GLandsbergis, have established Bilateral Consultation Mechanism between Lithuania and Pakistan in Vilnius. pic.twitter.com/L5l0slAm1D— PPP (@MediaCellPPP) February 21, 2023
