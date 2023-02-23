Momina Iqbal's funny video leaves the internet in fits

With massive fanbases across multiple social media platforms, Lollywood's promising actress Momina Iqbal is here to rock the internet — and her glittering career as well. The 30-year-old diva has proven her mettle in the industry for which her admirers laud her.
Having carved herself a niche, Iqbal makes sure to treat her diehard fans with sneak peeks of her personal and professional life on the internet.
The latest Instagram reel of the Parlour Wali Larki famed actress is all the hype right now. Talking about her romantic relationship, the Daal Chawal star hilariously detailed how it feels to be romantically involved with her beau — a fictional character since Iqbal is only showing off her lip-syncing skills to the trending audio by RJ Simran.
The Samjhota actress complained how "every relationship has a spark" but her's is "on fire 24/7." Iqbal then adds, "Sometimes I'd make him jealous and other times, he would do the same to me."
"We'd go off on each other," the actress concluded.
In reference to the audio, the Ehd-e-Wafa star captioned the post with a fire and laughing emoji.
The now-viral clip received thousands of comments from her followers who adored the social media darling.
On the work front, Iqbal was recently seen in Meray Humnasheen, Saaya 2, Milan, Grift, and Samjhota.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee, which has been recovering after a major fall to a record low, continued its upward momentum on Thursday against the US dollar, appreciating nearly 0.56 percent in the inter-bank market.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency was being quoted at 260.45, as it gained Rs1.45, against the greenback.
Several factors helped the rupee get its strength back against the hot currency. In recent developments, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced that the Board of China Development Bank approved the facility of $700 million for crisis-hit Pakistan.
Minister confirmed that much-needed funds are expected to be arriving this week as it will help the government to avert a debt default.
Talks with International Monetary Fund (IMF) are also in the final phase, with cash strapped country expecting to conclude negotiations with the global lender over a staff-level agreement as soon as this week.
KARACHI – The price of per tola gold in Pakistan increased by Rs500 to reach Rs196,100 on Thursday, slightly recovering from the previous day’s losses of Rs1,400 per tola.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs429 to settle at Rs168,124.
However, the gold metal witnessed downward trend in the international market as per ounce price decreased by $14 to close at $1826.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,150 per tola and Rs1,843 per 10 grams, respectively.
