Momina Iqbal's funny video leaves the internet in fits

With massive fanbases across multiple social media platforms, Lollywood's promising actress Momina Iqbal is here to rock the internet — and her glittering career as well. The 30-year-old diva has proven her mettle in the industry for which her admirers laud her.

Having carved herself a niche, Iqbal makes sure to treat her diehard fans with sneak peeks of her personal and professional life on the internet.

The latest Instagram reel of the Parlour Wali Larki famed actress is all the hype right now. Talking about her romantic relationship, the Daal Chawal star hilariously detailed how it feels to be romantically involved with her beau — a fictional character since Iqbal is only showing off her lip-syncing skills to the trending audio by RJ Simran.

The Samjhota actress complained how "every relationship has a spark" but her's is "on fire 24/7." Iqbal then adds, "Sometimes I'd make him jealous and other times, he would do the same to me."

"We'd go off on each other," the actress concluded.

In reference to the audio, the Ehd-e-Wafa star captioned the post with a fire and laughing emoji.

The now-viral clip received thousands of comments from her followers who adored the social media darling.

On the work front, Iqbal was recently seen in Meray Humnasheen, Saaya 2, Milan, Grift, and Samjhota.