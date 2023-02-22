Pakistani calligrapher wins USA's Islamic Calligraphy Exhibition

Yet another proud moment Pakistan as a local calligrapher has secured the coveted US presidential award for winning the Islamic calligraphy exhibition competition.

Syed Zameer Shah, who hails from Haripur, competed with renowned calligraphers from 19 Islamic countries and presented their artworks. Shah not only won but also managed to get himself a cash prize worth $250. He participated through the Islamic Art Society of Pakistan.

This isn't his first win as Shah previously triumphed in other competitions for his artworks presented in Islamic exhibitions across different countries including Pakistan.

Talking to The Express Tribune, Shah said that he received the news of his win last night. The calligrapher was delighted to know he stood first in the online exhibition in the US.

“My black-and-white color artwork won the first position in the competition which motivated me,” the calligrapher said to media outlets.

“I feel extremely happy after winning the virtual competition,” Shah exclaimed.

“I have reached this position due to the sheer hard work of my late teacher Ellahi Bakhsh Muti, who was a presidential award-winning calligrapher, and taught me this artwork,” he added.

Being a master of his craft for he made calligraphy his hobby for the past 25 years, Shah suggests that it takes a lot of time to create an art piece. “It was also my passion to work as a school teacher so that along with improving my skills, the future generations also get enlightenment.”

Urging the government to pay attention to the field of calligraphy, Shah said, “There is a lot of talent in Pakistan that needs to be polished. Steps should be taken at the district level to bring out this art in every city. There should be academies for the teaching of this artwork. Competitions should be organized in schools and colleges so that this art can also develop.”

A Pakistani calligrapher has won the US presidential award. Syed Zameer Shah, who hails from Haripur, won the Islamic calligraphy exhibition competition in the United States of America, earning a cash prize of $250. pic.twitter.com/fNAuRYU6Vg — Startup Pakistan (@PakStartup) February 21, 2023

Shah is a school teacher by profession and is appointed as a drawing master in a government school. After school, he spends time drawing sketches, art paintings, pictures, and calligraphy and desires to teach his art to his pupils.