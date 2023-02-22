Search

PakistanViral

Pakistani calligrapher wins USA's Islamic Calligraphy Exhibition

Web Desk 12:07 AM | 22 Feb, 2023
Pakistani calligrapher wins USA's Islamic Calligraphy Exhibition
Source: Twitter

Yet another proud moment Pakistan as a local calligrapher has secured the coveted US presidential award for winning the Islamic calligraphy exhibition competition.

Syed Zameer Shah, who hails from Haripur, competed with renowned calligraphers from 19 Islamic countries and presented their artworks. Shah not only won but also managed to get himself a cash prize worth $250. He participated through the Islamic Art Society of Pakistan.

This isn't his first win as Shah previously triumphed in other competitions for his artworks presented in Islamic exhibitions across different countries including Pakistan.

Talking to The Express Tribune, Shah said that he received the news of his win last night. The calligrapher was delighted to know he stood first in the online exhibition in the US.

“My black-and-white color artwork won the first position in the competition which motivated me,” the calligrapher said to media outlets.  

“I feel extremely happy after winning the virtual competition,” Shah exclaimed. 

“I have reached this position due to the sheer hard work of my late teacher Ellahi Bakhsh Muti, who was a presidential award-winning calligrapher, and taught me this artwork,” he added.

Being a master of his craft for he made calligraphy his hobby for the past 25 years, Shah suggests that it takes a lot of time to create an art piece. “It was also my passion to work as a school teacher so that along with improving my skills, the future generations also get enlightenment.” 

Urging the government to pay attention to the field of calligraphy, Shah said, “There is a lot of talent in Pakistan that needs to be polished. Steps should be taken at the district level to bring out this art in every city. There should be academies for the teaching of this artwork. Competitions should be organized in schools and colleges so that this art can also develop.” 

Shah is a school teacher by profession and is appointed as a drawing master in a government school. After school, he spends time drawing sketches, art paintings, pictures, and calligraphy and desires to teach his art to his pupils.

Pakistani man wins Dubai lottery worth Rs2.5 billion

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pakistani-origin doctors in US raise $0.36million for Turkiye earthquake victims in online telethon

02:18 PM | 21 Feb, 2023

Pakistani soldier injured in Afghan forces' firing at Torkham border

07:30 PM | 20 Feb, 2023

Torkham border closed after fresh clashes between Pakistani, Afghan forces

12:36 PM | 20 Feb, 2023

Pakistani rescuers take out 15 people alive from rubble in earthquake-hit Turkiye

10:49 PM | 19 Feb, 2023

Google bans over dozen apps using Nadra's identity to spy on Pakistani users

02:20 PM | 19 Feb, 2023

Pakistani social media users slam Islamabad resident for keeping leopard in DHA

11:32 PM | 17 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Why did Shoaib Akhtar tie the knot at age 40?

12:31 AM | 22 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 21st February 2023

08:52 AM | 21 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 21, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 263 265.5
Euro EUR 279.7 281.8
UK Pound Sterling GBP 316.5 319.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 72.8 72.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 69.8 71.5
Australian Dollar AUD 179 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 699.18 707.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 194 196.2
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 37.76 38.16
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.56 33.91
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.29
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 856.44 865.44
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.33 59.93
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.23 166.23
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.78 26.08
Omani Riyal OMR 682.82 690.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 73.05 73.75
Singapore Dollar SGD 192 194
Swedish Korona SEK 25.26 26.56
Swiss Franc CHF 284.33 286.83
Thai Bhat THB 7.66 7.81

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,500 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs167,610.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Karachi PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Islamabad PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Peshawar PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Quetta PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Sialkot PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Attock PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Gujranwala PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Jehlum PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Multan PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Bahawalpur PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Gujrat PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Nawabshah PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Chakwal PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Hyderabad PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Nowshehra PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Sargodha PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Faisalabad PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Mirpur PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: