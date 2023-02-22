Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto discusses bilateral ties with Lithuanian counterpart

VILNIUS – Pakistan and Lithuania have expressed the resolve to work closely to strengthen the ties.
The understanding to this effect came during delegation level talks between the two countries in Lithuanian capital Vilnius on Tuesday.
The Pakistani delegation was led by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while his Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis headed his country's side.
At the meeting, they discussed promoting cooperation in the areas of economy, trade, licences and education. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues.
Earlier, both the foreign ministers at a one-on-one meeting agreed to establish Bilateral Consultation Mechanism between Pakistan and Lithuania.
On this occasion, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said strengthening cooperation between the two countries would ensure global security.
He said "taking advantage of each other's economic potential is our common interest".
Concluding the first-ever visit of any Pakistani Foreign Minister to Lithuania with the excellent support of team Pakistan which will continue working to enhance Pakistan -Lithuania Bilateral relations pic.twitter.com/xSAJuP6iF7— BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) February 21, 2023
Had an insightful interaction with Marius Skuodis @Skuodis, Minister of Transport and Communications of Lithuania over a working lunch with traditional Lithuanian hospitality and discussed cooperation in sustainable transport, infrastructure and connectivity. pic.twitter.com/tg41jJO5S7— BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) February 21, 2023
Had a tour of Seimas, Parliament of the Republic of Lithuania & laid a wreath at the Memorial of those who laid down their lives in the Struggle for the Independence of Lithuania. pic.twitter.com/GRcFXwdEf9— BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) February 21, 2023
FM Pakistan @BBhuttoZardari and FM of Lithuania @GLandsbergis, have established Bilateral Consultation Mechanism between Lithuania and Pakistan in Vilnius. pic.twitter.com/L5l0slAm1D— PPP (@MediaCellPPP) February 21, 2023
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 21, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|263
|265.5
|Euro
|EUR
|279.7
|281.8
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|316.5
|319.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|72.8
|72.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.8
|71.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|699.18
|707.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.76
|38.16
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.56
|33.91
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.18
|3.29
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|856.44
|865.44
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.23
|166.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|682.82
|690.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|73.05
|73.75
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|192
|194
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.26
|26.56
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|284.33
|286.83
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.66
|7.81
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,500 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs167,610.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Karachi
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Islamabad
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Peshawar
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Quetta
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Sialkot
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Attock
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Gujranwala
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Jehlum
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Multan
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Gujrat
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Nawabshah
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Chakwal
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Hyderabad
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Nowshehra
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Sargodha
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Faisalabad
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Mirpur
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
