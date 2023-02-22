PSL8: Karachi Kings field first against Multan Sultans         

MULTAN – Karachi Kings have won the toss and decided to field first against Multan Sultans in the 11th game of Pakistan Super League season 8 at their home ground today (Wednesday).
The team hovering at the top of the points table will be looking to rout rejuvenated Karachi Kings who only managed to win a single game after back-to-back blows in the ongoing Twenty20 league.
Sultans skipper and flamboyant batter Rizwan gained momentum with three consecutive victories under their belt and will arrive in the stadium with positive attitude.
Karachi Kings, on the other side, managed to end the losing streak with a thumping win over strong Lahore Qalandars. Imad Wasim's led squad will be hoping to advance in the league by winning the next couple of matches as they eye a comeback.
Kings and Sultans have locked horns 11 times in the flagship tournament where the Multan Sultans have managed to win five games, and the Kings aced on four occasions.
In a recent development, Karachi Kings star pacer Muhammad Amir suffered an injury, a blow for already struggling side.
Squads
Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, Mohammad Ilyas
Karachi Kings: James Vince, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Irfan Khan, Matthew Wade (wk), Imad Wasim (c), Ben Cutting, Akif Javed, Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir, Aamer Yamin
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee strengthened on Wednesday against the US dollar, continuing its winning momentum as Islamabad expects to conclude talks with the IMF over a staff-level agreement this week.
During interbank trading, the local currency appreciated by 0.26 percent in the opening hours of trading. The dilapidating currency was quoted at 261.82, with an increase of Rs0.69 against the greenback.
On Tuesday, the rupee’s upward trajectory came to an end after moving positively for five days; it settled at 262.51 with a slight downgrading.
Experts however hinted at further strengthening of the currency in coming weeks as the crisis-hit country is set to conclude talks with the International Monetary Fund over a staff-level agreement soon.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,400 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs169,240.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Karachi
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Quetta
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Attock
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Multan
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
