Search

Pakistan Super League (PSL)Sports

PSL8: Karachi Kings field first against Multan Sultans         

Web Desk 11:33 AM | 22 Feb, 2023
PSL8: Karachi Kings field first against Multan Sultans         
Source: MultanSultans/KarachiKingsARY -- Twitter

MULTAN – Karachi Kings have won the toss and decided to field first against Multan Sultans in the 11th game of Pakistan Super League season 8 at their home ground today (Wednesday).

The team hovering at the top of the points table will be looking to rout rejuvenated Karachi Kings who only managed to win a single game after back-to-back blows in the ongoing Twenty20 league.

Sultans skipper and flamboyant batter Rizwan gained momentum with three consecutive victories under their belt and will arrive in the stadium with positive attitude.

Karachi Kings, on the other side, managed to end the losing streak with a thumping win over strong Lahore Qalandars. Imad Wasim's led squad will be hoping to advance in the league by winning the next couple of matches as they eye a comeback.

Kings and Sultans have locked horns 11 times in the flagship tournament where the Multan Sultans have managed to win five games, and the Kings aced on four occasions.

In a recent development, Karachi Kings star pacer Muhammad Amir suffered an injury, a blow for already struggling side.

PSL8: Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiators by 63 runs

Squads

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, Mohammad Ilyas

Karachi Kings: James Vince, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Irfan Khan, Matthew Wade (wk), Imad Wasim (c), Ben Cutting, Akif Javed, Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir, Aamer Yamin

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

PSL8: Afghanistan's Rashid Khan joins Lahore Qalandars

05:51 PM | 21 Feb, 2023

Shahid Afridi takes a dig at Wasim Akram over Karachi Kings’ poor show in PSL8

01:10 PM | 21 Feb, 2023

PSL8: Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiators by 63 runs

10:39 PM | 21 Feb, 2023

PSL8: Quetta Gladiators release official anthem featuring DJ Bravo

09:19 PM | 20 Feb, 2023

Karachi Kings suffer major setback as Mohammad gets injured

04:00 PM | 20 Feb, 2023

PSL8: Peshawar Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators by 4 wickets

11:20 PM | 20 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

LIVE: Imran Khan addresses the nation as 'Jail Bharo' drive begin

07:15 PM | 22 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 22nd February 2023

08:53 AM | 22 Feb, 2023

Forex

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee strengthened on Wednesday against the US dollar, continuing its winning momentum as Islamabad expects to conclude talks with the IMF over a staff-level agreement this week.

During interbank trading, the local currency appreciated by 0.26 percent in the opening hours of trading. The dilapidating currency was quoted at 261.82, with an increase of Rs0.69 against the greenback.

On Tuesday, the rupee’s upward trajectory came to an end after moving positively for five days; it settled at 262.51 with a slight downgrading.

Experts however hinted at further strengthening of the currency in coming weeks as the crisis-hit country is set to conclude talks with the International Monetary Fund over a staff-level agreement soon.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/22-Feb-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-february-22-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,400 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs169,240.  

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 197,400 PKR 2,165
Karachi PKR 197,400 PKR 2,165
Islamabad PKR 197,400 PKR 2,165
Peshawar PKR 197,400 PKR 2,165
Quetta PKR 197,400 PKR 2,165
Sialkot PKR 197,400 PKR 2,165
Attock PKR 197,400 PKR 2,165
Gujranwala PKR 197,400 PKR 2,165
Jehlum PKR 197,400 PKR 2,165
Multan PKR 197,400 PKR 2,165
Bahawalpur PKR 197,400 PKR 2,165
Gujrat PKR 197,400 PKR 2,165
Nawabshah PKR 197,400 PKR 2,165
Chakwal PKR 197,400 PKR 2,165
Hyderabad PKR 197,400 PKR 2,165
Nowshehra PKR 197,400 PKR 2,165
Sargodha PKR 197,400 PKR 2,165
Faisalabad PKR 197,400 PKR 2,165
Mirpur PKR 197,400 PKR 2,165

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: