PSL8: Mohammad Rizwan shines as Multan Sultans set 197-run target for Karachi Kings

Web Desk 07:40 PM | 22 Feb, 2023
PSL8: Mohammad Rizwan shines as Multan Sultans set 197-run target for Karachi Kings
Source: MultanSultans/KarachiKingsARY -- Twitter

MULTAN – Mohammad Rizwan played a blockbuster innings helping his side Multan Sultans to set a mammoth target of 197 runs for Karachi Kings in the 11th game of Pakistan Super League season 8 at their home ground today (Wednesday).

Rizwan smashed unbeaten 110 runs off 64 while his opening partner Shan Masood was removed for 51. Rilee Rossouw made 29 runs as the Kings could take only two wickets in the 20 over match.

The team hovering at the top of the points table looks to rout rejuvenated Karachi Kings who only managed to win a single game after back-to-back blows in the ongoing Twenty20 league.

Sultans skipper and flamboyant batter Rizwan gained momentum with three consecutive victories under their belt and will arrive in the stadium with positive attitude.

Karachi Kings, on the other side, managed to end the losing streak with a thumping win over strong Lahore Qalandars. Imad Wasim's led squad will be hoping to advance in the league by winning the next couple of matches as they eye a comeback.

Kings and Sultans have locked horns 11 times in the flagship tournament where the Multan Sultans have managed to win five games, and the Kings aced on four occasions.

In a recent development, Karachi Kings star pacer Muhammad Amir suffered an injury, a blow for already struggling side.

PSL8: Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiators by 63 runs

Squads

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, Mohammad Ilyas

Karachi Kings: James Vince, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Irfan Khan, Matthew Wade (wk), Imad Wasim (c), Ben Cutting, Akif Javed, Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir, Aamer Yamin

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

