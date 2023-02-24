Wedding bells ring for Ushna Shah

Lollywood's beautiful bride-to-be, Ushna Shah, became the centre of attention the moment she announced her marriage plans on Fahad Mustafa's show, The Fourth Umpire Show.
From her posting rare glimpses with her handsome fella to the couple's dreamy yet intimate engagement ceremony, the Mere Khwabon Ka Diya famed actress made sure to keep her fans updated.
The Bashar Momin famed actress also appeared on Fahad Mustafa's show. She was told by the host that she has been a heartbreaker for many Pakistanis. Shah giggled before Mustafa asked the audience to congratulate the Alif actress for she "is getting married in ten days."
The bride-to-be is in full preparation for her upcoming wedding. Recently, the Balaa star took to her Instagram story to give her followers a glimpse of her trying out the catering company's food. The Eventualle catering company shared the story on their official Instagram account, drawing the attention of many fans. The story had many viewers intrigued and excited to see what the star’s wedding will look like. With all the preparations underway, the wedding is sure to be a memorable event.
The Habs star announced her engagement to Hamza Amin a few months prior, a noted golfer from a South Asian country. He is the son of Taimur Hassan Amin, chairman of the Asia Pacific Golf Federation and many congratulatory messages poured in for the couple.
On the work front, Shah has appeared in Dikhawa, Bandhay Aik Dor Se, Aakhir Kab Tak, and Parizaad.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 24, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|262.5
|265.12
|Euro
|EUR
|279
|281.8`
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|316.5
|319.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.8
|72.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.8
|70.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|699.4
|707.4
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.24
|38.64
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.65
|38.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.41
|33.76
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.16
|3.27
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|857.79
|866.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|683.05
|691.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194
|196
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|283.76
|286.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,100 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs167,700.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Karachi
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Islamabad
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Peshawar
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Quetta
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Sialkot
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Attock
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Gujranwala
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Jehlum
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Multan
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Gujrat
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Nawabshah
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Chakwal
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Hyderabad
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Nowshehra
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Sargodha
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Faisalabad
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Mirpur
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
