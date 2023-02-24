Search

Lifestyle

Wedding bells ring for Ushna Shah

Web Desk 03:52 PM | 24 Feb, 2023
Wedding bells ring for Ushna Shah
Source: Instagram

Lollywood's beautiful bride-to-be, Ushna Shah, became the centre of attention the moment she announced her marriage plans on Fahad Mustafa's show, The Fourth Umpire Show.

From her posting rare glimpses with her handsome fella to the couple's dreamy yet intimate engagement ceremony, the Mere Khwabon Ka Diya famed actress made sure to keep her fans updated.

The Bashar Momin famed actress also appeared on Fahad Mustafa's show. She was told by the host that she has been a heartbreaker for many Pakistanis. Shah giggled before Mustafa asked the audience to congratulate the Alif actress for she "is getting married in ten days."

The bride-to-be is in full preparation for her upcoming wedding. Recently, the Balaa star took to her Instagram story to give her followers a glimpse of her trying out the catering company's food. The Eventualle catering company shared the story on their official Instagram account, drawing the attention of many fans. The story had many viewers intrigued and excited to see what the star’s wedding will look like. With all the preparations underway, the wedding is sure to be a memorable event.

The Habs star announced her engagement to Hamza Amin a few months prior, a noted golfer from a South Asian country. He is the son of Taimur Hassan Amin, chairman of the Asia Pacific Golf Federation and many congratulatory messages poured in for the couple.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ushna Shah (@ushnashah)

On the work front, Shah has appeared in Dikhawa, Bandhay Aik Dor Se, Aakhir Kab Tak, and Parizaad.

 https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/21-Feb-2023/sajal-aly-is-content-following-her-divorce-with-ahad-raza-mir-reveals-ushna-shah

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

When will Shah Rukh Khan stop acting?

08:13 PM | 21 Feb, 2023

Sajal Aly is content following her divorce with Ahad Raza Mir, reveals Ushna Shah

07:19 PM | 21 Feb, 2023

Ushna Shah reveals how and where she met her fiance Hamza Amin

09:43 PM | 20 Feb, 2023

Fahad Mustafa reveals Ushna Shah's wedding date

12:31 PM | 18 Feb, 2023

Zara Peerzada, Sarwan Saleh's wedding pictures win the internet

10:38 PM | 17 Feb, 2023

Bride goes viral for singing to groom on their wedding

04:12 PM | 17 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Wedding bells ring for Ushna Shah

03:52 PM | 24 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 24th February 2023

08:05 AM | 24 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 24, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 262.5 265.12
Euro EUR 279 281.8`
UK Pound Sterling GBP 316.5 319.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 71.8 72.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 69.8 70.5
Australian Dollar AUD 179 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 699.4 707.4
Canadian Dollar CAD 194 196.2
China Yuan CNY 38.24 38.64
Danish Krone DKK 37.65 38.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.41 33.76
Indian Rupee INR 3.16 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 857.79 866.79
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.33 59.93
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.68 165.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.78 26.08
Omani Riyal OMR 683.05 691.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.89 72.59
Singapore Dollar SGD 194 196
Swedish Korona SEK 25.32 25.62
Swiss Franc CHF 283.76 286.25
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,100 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs167,700.  

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 195,100 PKR 2,150
Karachi PKR 195,100 PKR 2,150
Islamabad PKR 195,100 PKR 2,150
Peshawar PKR 195,100 PKR 2,150
Quetta PKR 195,100 PKR 2,150
Sialkot PKR 195,100 PKR 2,150
Attock PKR 195,100 PKR 2,150
Gujranwala PKR 195,100 PKR 2,150
Jehlum PKR 195,100 PKR 2,150
Multan PKR 195,100 PKR 2,150
Bahawalpur PKR 195,100 PKR 2,150
Gujrat PKR 195,100 PKR 2,150
Nawabshah PKR 195,100 PKR 2,150
Chakwal PKR 195,100 PKR 2,150
Hyderabad PKR 195,100 PKR 2,150
Nowshehra PKR 195,100 PKR 2,150
Sargodha PKR 195,100 PKR 2,150
Faisalabad PKR 195,100 PKR 2,150
Mirpur PKR 195,100 PKR 2,150

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: