Wedding bells ring for Ushna Shah

03:52 PM | 24 Feb, 2023
Wedding bells ring for Ushna Shah
Lollywood's beautiful bride-to-be, Ushna Shah, became the centre of attention the moment she announced her marriage plans on Fahad Mustafa's show, The Fourth Umpire Show.

From her posting rare glimpses with her handsome fella to the couple's dreamy yet intimate engagement ceremony, the Mere Khwabon Ka Diya famed actress made sure to keep her fans updated.

The Bashar Momin famed actress also appeared on Fahad Mustafa's show. She was told by the host that she has been a heartbreaker for many Pakistanis. Shah giggled before Mustafa asked the audience to congratulate the Alif actress for she "is getting married in ten days."

The bride-to-be is in full preparation for her upcoming wedding. Recently, the Balaa star took to her Instagram story to give her followers a glimpse of her trying out the catering company's food. The Eventualle catering company shared the story on their official Instagram account, drawing the attention of many fans. The story had many viewers intrigued and excited to see what the star’s wedding will look like. With all the preparations underway, the wedding is sure to be a memorable event.

The Habs star announced her engagement to Hamza Amin a few months prior, a noted golfer from a South Asian country. He is the son of Taimur Hassan Amin, chairman of the Asia Pacific Golf Federation and many congratulatory messages poured in for the couple.

A post shared by Ushna Shah (@ushnashah)

On the work front, Shah has appeared in Dikhawa, Bandhay Aik Dor Se, Aakhir Kab Tak, and Parizaad.

