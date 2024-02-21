Caretaker govt places 30 names on ECL

ISLAMABAD – The caretaker federal government on Wednesday placed 35 names on the Exit Control List (ECL).

According to the media reports, the federal cabinet has granted approval to include the names of 35 individuals in the ECL, who are implicated in cases of corruption, crimes, and causing harm to the national treasury.

The names of individuals who absconded after resigning from government positions have also been added to the ECL. Approval was sought from the federal cabinet based on the summary provided by the Ministry of Interior.

Furthermore, approval has been granted to remove the names of 30 individuals from the Exit Control List. Four individuals have been permitted to travel abroad under one-time permission, while the cases of 26 individuals have been deferred for various reasons.