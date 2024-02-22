Ex-Rawalpindi commissioner withdraws from polls rigging allegations, blames PTI for plot

RAWALPINDI – Liaquat Ali Chatha, former Rawalpindi commissioner, on Thursday withdrew from his allegations of rigging in elections 2024 days after he made explosive presser.

Last week, Chatha announced his resignation from his post over massive rigging in recently held general elections.

In a statement, the former bureaucrat admitted to his role in election rigging in Rawalpindi Division. He mentioned that returning officers under his command manipulated results for at least 13 political candidates in the region.

He further blamed Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa for election rigging and later surrendered himself to police for trial. His allegations had raised eyebrows with various political parties, including PTI, demanding an investigation into the matter.

Chatha has recorded his statement to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) took back his allegations, revealing that he had done it at the behest of the PTI as he had “close friendship” with prominent leader of the party.

He claimed that he had detailed discussion with the said PTI leader before the press conference, adding that the primary “aim of this proposed press conference was to create sensation and drama augmenting false narrative being built by the PTI”.

‘It was with the same intent of creating drama and sensation that during the press conference I had stated that I attempted to commit suicide and that I should be hanged in public.‘



Signed confession by Commissioner Pindi.. — Omer Azhar (@OmerAzhar96) February 22, 2024

“The name of CJ was taken with the aim of creating mistrust in general public against him. The Chief Justice of Pakistan did not have any role in the entire election process,” read the statement.