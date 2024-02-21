Search

Here's how Sania Mirza is spending her time after divorce with Shoaib Malik

Noor Fatima
11:30 PM | 21 Feb, 2024
Sania Mirza
Source: Sania Mirza (Instagram)

Indian ace Indian tennis star, Sania Mirza, has proven times and again that problems cannot get the best of her. Mirza, who was thrown into limelight after her former husband, Shoaib Malik, married for the third time, has kept her grace intact and dealt with the conflict elegantly.

While Mirza formally requested the internet not to invade her privacy, she knows her 13 million well wishers need an update about the tennis player's life especially after her ex-husband's wedding episode.

More or less of a picture dump, a popular trend on Instagram, Mirza shared a bunch of candid pictures encapsulating the month of February for her which included a lot travelling — which of course was luxurious — and wholesome moments with her loved ones.

In the caption, Mirza lovingly wrote 'February till now with all of them' and went heavy on the use of emojis. The post, as per usual, received a positive response from social media users, with millions of likes and thousands of comments.

For the unversed, Malik and Mirza tied the knot in 2010 in a high profile wedding ceremony. The sports celebrity couple was blessed with son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, whom they co-parent now. Rumors had been rife for quite some time suggesting that the couple has parted ways, however, no official confirmation or denial came from either party, until Malik announced his matrimonial union with Pakistani actress Sana Javed.

Previously, Malik was married to a woman named Ayesha Siddiqui whom he divorced in 2010. Javed, too, was married to Pakistani actor-singer Umair Jaswal. Javed and Jaswal quietly parted ways, when fans connected the dots of the former couple deleting pictures of each other from their respective social media handles.

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

