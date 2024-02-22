PTI to hold intra-party elections on Feb 3

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced to conduct intra-party elections on March 3, weeks after the embattled party was deprived of its iconic electoral symbol bat.
The political party, after failing to form a government, now decided to file nomination papers on February 23 and 24. The scrutiny of the candidates will be held on February 25 while a decision on the nomination papers will be made by February 27, 2024.
The polling will be held at the Central Office of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf as well as four provincial secretariats on March 3.
The party core committee is holding polls after consultations with Imran Khan, who has been in jail since August last year.
Meanwhile, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has been designated as the chairman, while Raoof Hassan will take the role of Chief Election Commissioner.
Days before the general elections 2024, the Supreme Court of Pakistan stripped PTI of its symbol, upholding the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision to declare PTI's internal polls as "unconstitutional."
Party candidates then contested elections as independent candidates under different symbols.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 22, 2024 (Thursday)
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 282.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 300.2 for buying and 303.2 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 350.6 for buying, and 354.1 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.6
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|300.2
|303.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.6
|354.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181.15
|183.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.32
|751.32
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.15
|209.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.41
|911.41
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.96
|733.96
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207.1
|209.1
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.9
|319.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.