PTI to hold intra-party elections on Feb 3

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced to conduct intra-party elections on March 3, weeks after the embattled party was deprived of its iconic electoral symbol bat.

The political party, after failing to form a government, now decided to file nomination papers on February 23 and 24. The scrutiny of the candidates will be held on February 25 while a decision on the nomination papers will be made by February 27, 2024.

The polling will be held at the Central Office of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf as well as four provincial secretariats on March 3.

The party core committee is holding polls after consultations with Imran Khan, who has been in jail since August last year.

Meanwhile, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has been designated as the chairman, while Raoof Hassan will take the role of Chief Election Commissioner.

Days before the general elections 2024, the Supreme Court of Pakistan stripped PTI of its symbol, upholding the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision to declare PTI's internal polls as "unconstitutional."

Party candidates then contested elections as independent candidates under different symbols.