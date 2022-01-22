U19 World Cup – Papua New Guinea win toss, opt to bat first against Pakistan
06:10 PM | 22 Jan, 2022
Papua New Guinea won the toss and decided to bat first against Pakistan in the 23rd match of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Under-19 Cricket World Cup at Port of Spain.
Three others matches of the tournament will also be played today.
Afghanistan will face Zimbabwe at Diego Martin, Bangladesh will play against the United Arab Emirates, and India will fight against Uganda at Tarouba.
All the matches will begin at 6PM today.
U19 World Cup: Pakistan beat Afghanistan by 24 ... 11:59 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
Team Pakistan has qualified for the Quarter Finals, after beating Afghanistan in a thriller match of the ICC Under-19 ...
