Search

Sports

Intervarsity Women's Cycling Championship concludes at Kinnaird College

Web Desk
11:15 PM | 21 Jan, 2024
Intervarsity Women's Cycling Championship concludes at Kinnaird College

The Women's Cycling Championship, hosted for the first time at Kinnaird, concluded on January 20, 2024, with a spectacular closing ceremony at the Eric Messy Auditorium. The event marked a significant milestone in the promotion of women's sports in the region.

Punjab University emerged triumphantly as the championship winners, showcasing exceptional talent and determination. Superior University claimed the runner-up position, while Lahore College proudly secured the third spot. The championship highlighted the burgeoning talent and competitive spirit among the women cyclists of Pakistan.

The closing ceremony was graced by the esteemed presence of Prof. Dr. Rukhsana David, Principal, as the chief guest, alongside Prof. Dr. Ghazala Yaqoob, Vice Principal. Directors of Sports from various universities also attended, witnessing the celebration of female athleticism and sportsmanship.

In a grand display of appreciation and encouragement, the winners were honored with cash awards, medals, and trophies, acknowledging their hard work, dedication, and exceptional performance.
Organizing Secretary of this landmark event, Ammara Rubab said, "It is with immense pride and joy that I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all participants, supporters, and staff who made this championship a resounding success. Hosting the Women's Cycling Championship for the very first time at Kinnaird was not just an event; it was a bold statement in support of women's sports and empowerment.

"The overwhelming enthusiasm and competitive spirit displayed by all the teams have set a new benchmark in the field. This event stands as a testament to our commitment to nurturing and promoting women's sports. We are inspired by the athletes' dedication and look forward to hosting more such events, contributing to the growth and recognition of women's sports at both national and international levels."

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

01:43 PM | 23 Dec, 2023

Chitral Valley creates history with first women's football team

04:04 PM | 17 Dec, 2023

Pakistan’s female powerlifter Sybil Sohail wins silver at Asian ...

10:32 AM | 12 Dec, 2023

4th Allama Iqbal Polo Cup concludes in Lahore

06:52 PM | 11 Dec, 2023

Pakistan wins two bronze medals in World MMA Championship 2023

11:19 PM | 8 Dec, 2023

Asian Baseball Championship: Pakistan beat Palestine in crucial match

01:43 PM | 8 Dec, 2023

PCB awards domestic contracts to 11 young women players

Sports

07:58 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

PAK vs NZ 5th T20 live streaming: When and where to watch in Pakistan

08:59 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Pakistan take on Germany in semi-final of the Olympic hockey ...

08:21 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Zaka Ashraf steps down as PCB chairman

11:35 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Who will head PCB management committee after Zaka Ashraf's ...

11:00 AM | 19 Jan, 2024

PAKvNZ: New Zealand crush Pakistan to bag fourth T20I win

02:58 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Shoaib Malik reaches Bangladesh for BPL 2024 after marrying Sana Javed

Advertisement

Latest

11:15 PM | 21 Jan, 2024

Intervarsity Women's Cycling Championship concludes at Kinnaird College

Gold & Silver Rate

06:50 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Gold price up by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 21 January 2024

LAHORE – Pakistani currency remains largely stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Sunday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On the last day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

Euro comes down to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED stands firm at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 21 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.4 281.65
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.22 752.22
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.18 39.58
Danish Krone DKK 40.77 41.77
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.8 36.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.9 917.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.82 172.82
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.59 26.89
Omani Riyal OMR 726.88 734.88
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.92 77.62
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.72 27.02
Swiss Franc CHF 322.17 324.67
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 21 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 21, 2023

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: