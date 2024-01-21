Iran’s spy chief in Syria among five killed in Israeli airstrike on Damascus

DAMASCUS – An Israeli airstrike on Damascus killed the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps’s (IRGC) spy chief for Syria and four other Guards members on Saturday.
The strike tore into a multi-storey residential building.
Iran condemned the strike as a “desperate attempt to spread instability in region”.
“Iran...reserves its right to respond to the organised terrorism of the fake Zionist regime at the appropriate time and place,” foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), a Britain-based monitor, said 10 people were killed in the Israeli strike on the Mazzeh neighbourhood of the Syrian capital.
The Mazzeh area is also home to the United Nations headquarters, embassies and restaurants.
In recent weeks, Israel has been accused of intensifying strikes on senior Iranian and allied figures in Syria and Lebanon — backers of Hamas — raising fears the Gaza crisis could expand.
“The Revolutionary Guards’ Syria intelligence chief, his deputy and three other Guards members were martyred in the attack on Syria by Israel,” Iran’s Mehr news agency said, quoting an informed source.
In a statement, the IRGC confirmed it lost five of its members in the strike that it accused Israel of carrying out.
The Guards’ Sepah news agency said in an early report the “evil and criminal Zionist regime (Israel)” killed four of its military advisers. It identified them as Hojatollah Omidvar, Ali Aghazadeh, Hossein Mohammadi and Saeed Karimi.
The mid-morning strike, which caused a large plume of smoke to billow into the sky, was also reported by Syrian state media.
The war-torn country’s official news agency, SANA, said a residential building in Damascus’s Mazzeh neighbourhood had been targeted in the Israeli aggression.
The Syrian defence ministry said the strike killed “a number of civilians”.
LAHORE – Pakistani currency remains largely stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Sunday.
On the last day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED stands firm at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.22
|752.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.18
|39.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.77
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.8
|36.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.88
|734.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.92
|77.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.72
|27.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.17
|324.67
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
