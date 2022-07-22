Hamza Shehbaz or Pervaiz Elahi? Who will become the next CM Punjab today

LAHORE – A session of Punjab Assembly will be held today (Friday) for a runoff election for the slot of chief minister.

Incumbent CM Hamza Shahbaz Sharif and PTI-backed Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi are vying for the position while Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari will chair the crucial session.

The runoff election comes after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) conducted polls on 20 provincial seats, which fell vacant after the PTI MPAs were de-seated for violating party guidelines.

In the by-polls, PTI has secured 15 seats, taking lead in number games ahead of the CM election, while PML-N managed to bag four seats and independent candidate won in one constituency.

PTI and PML-Q jointly have 188 seats while PML-N's coalition has 180 seats in the provincial assembly.

The law enforcement agencies have made fool proof arrangements in and outside the Punjab Assembly for the smooth holding of runoff election.

Meanwhile, PTI chief has accused the Sharif-led coalition government of bribing its members of the Punjab Assembly to change their loyalties ahead of the poll for Punjab chief minister.

Taking it to Twitter, the defiant politician said Today Lahore is seeing a repeat of the Sindh House horse-trading that happened in Islamabad with up to Rs50 crores being offered to buy MPAs.

Khan accused PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari as the main man behind the act, saying he gets NRO for his corruption and purchases people with looted wealth.

PTI chief termed horse trading an 'attack on democracy' and on the moral fabric of society. “Had Supreme Court taken action and debarred these turncoats for life it would have acted as deterrent,” he asked.

On the other hand, PML-N leader and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah claimed that 50 PTI MPAs can vote for Hamza Shahbaz in the runoff election.