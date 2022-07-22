PTI chief Imran Khan speaks to media
10:56 PM | 22 Jul, 2022
Share
LAHORE – Ousted prime minister Imran Khan is addressing the media after PML-N candidate Hamza Shahbaz retained the office of the Punjab chief minister.
PTI-backed Parvez Elahi was declared loser in the run off election held in the Punjab Assembly.
More to follow...
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
-
- Saudi man arrested for helping Israeli journalist enter Makkah09:41 AM | 23 Jul, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:54 AM | 23 Jul, 2022
- Hamza Shahbaz takes oath as CM Punjab after nail-biting election win08:33 AM | 23 Jul, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 23 July 202208:10 AM | 23 Jul, 2022
Faizan Sheikh and squad groove to Asim Azhar’s 'Habibi'
07:45 PM | 22 Jul, 2022
- Areeba Habib showers love on Shehnaaz Gill06:50 PM | 22 Jul, 2022
- Amna Ilyas sizzles in latest bold photos05:23 PM | 22 Jul, 2022
- Nadia Afghan recalls Shashlick days with Sarmad Khoosat08:43 PM | 22 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022