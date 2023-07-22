Monsoon rain lashes Lahore, other Punjab cities, brings respite from hot weather

LAHORE – Pakistan’s second largest city Lahore wakes up to heavy rain, as the metropolis comes under a new weather system.

Several cities in Punjab, including the provincial capital received heavy rainfall which managed to temporarily the hot and humid weather.

Abbot Road, Davis Road, Lakshmi Chowk, Mall Raod, Shimla Pahari, Data Darbar, Gulshan Ravi, Johar Town, Gulberg, Samanabad, Baghbanpura, Garhi Shahu and Burki faced inundation after rain.

Met Office predicted more monsoon rains in Punjab, and parts of the country under new weather starting from Bay of Bengal while a westerly trough affected upper parts of the country that may persist during next few days.

PMD, in its latest advisory, said, rain and thundershower are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khusab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Okara, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak and Waziristan Kashmir, (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Murree, and Galliyat till July 26.

It also shares same forecast for Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kohlu, Naseerabad, Jhal Magsi, Loralai, Ziarat, Mastung, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Kech, Panjgur, Dera Ghazi khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta and Karachi until July 24.

PMD warns of urban flooding in low lying areas of twin cities, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Lahore from 22nd to 26th July and said rains may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

Tourists have been advised to remain cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.