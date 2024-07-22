Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan arrested at Dubai airport

DUBAI – Legendary Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was arrested at the Dubai airport over complaints registered against him by his former manager Salman Ahmed.

The “Zaroori Tha” singer has been kept at the Burj Dubai police station. Khan has been in the United Arab Emirates for days to perform at different musical shows.

The singer and his manager developed differences a few months ago, leading to latter’s ouster from the job.

Following the conflict, Salman filed cases against Rahat Fatah Ali Khan in Dubai.

More to follow…