Allama Talib Johri passes away at 81
02:18 AM | 22 Jun, 2020
KARACHI – Pakistan’s well-respected and known Shia scholar Allama Talib Jauhari passed away at a private hospital in Sindh capital city on Sunday night, his son confirmed.
The 81-year-old had been on the ventilator in the ICU after suffering from cardiovascular complication for past few days.
Johri, who is survived by three sons, was born in Patna, India on August 27, 1938. He was a poet and orator, who had been awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz.
His funeral prayers are expected to take place Monday evening.
