Aslam R Khan made new PIA chairman

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has approved the appointment of a veteran aviation professional and a former MD PIA Aslam R Khan as the new chairman of the national carrier.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, said Federal Information Minister Chaudhry Faward Hussain on Tuesday.

Aslam R Khan will replace Air Marshal (retd) Arshad Malik as new PIA chief. Last year, Aslam had been appointed as Chairman of PIACL Board.

With over three decades of multi-faceted airline experience, he had also been served as the Managing Director of PIA Investments Limited for fourteen years. Aslam started his career with Lufthansa and then moved to PIA.

On the other hand, the federal cabinet has given go-ahead for the import of one million tons of wheat, the information minister said, adding that Property Encroachment Bill 2021 has also been approved.

He said that a matter related to loan write-offs had been postponed as the names of the applicants had not been mentioned in the documents clearly.

Fawad Chaudhry said that special tribunals were being set up for people illegally occupying properties owned by the federal government, adding that the tribunals will decide the matter within 30 days.

The federal cabinet also approved a three-month extension in the tenure of Asif Rauf as chairman of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).