PAF grieved as one of JF-17’s founding fathers passes away

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu has expressed his earnest commiseration and grief over the sad demise of Air Marshal (r) Saeed Anwer.

Air Marshal (R) Saeed Anwer was the first Chief Project Director of Project Super-7 which later evolved into JF-17 Programme; rendering him as one of the founding fathers of the JF-17 Project, said a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) media release received on Monday.

In his condolence message, Chief of the Air Staff Sidhu said: "May Allah bestow the departed soul higher ranks in Heaven and grant patience to the bereaved family. At this sad occasion, our hearts reach out to the bereaved family in grief."

According to PAF, the air chief added that the valuable contributions of the late air marshal towards Pakistan's self-reliance in aviation industry and defence production, would always be remembered.