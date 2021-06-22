TikToker who cheated Ertugrul star remanded to jail in Pakistan

LAHORE – A TikToker accused of cheating Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who rose to global fame for his role as Ertugrul in hit TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul", has been sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

Mian Kashif Zameer was produced by the CIA police before a judicial magistrate in Cantt courts as his two days physical remand term expired on Monday.

Race Course police had registered a case against the TikToker Kashif Zameer on a complaint of Turkish star Engin, who maintained that the accused has invited him to Pakistan but failed to pay him the promised money. He submitted that the accused gave bogus cheques of Rs80 million to him.

Pakistani TikToker remanded in police custody ... 12:11 AM | 20 Jun, 2021 LAHORE – A man allegedly involved in cheating Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who essayed the role of ...

The blonde-hair man claims to be the managing director of the Chaudhry Group of Companies and, according to Zameer, his father was a session judge. However, after the death of his father, he now runs the business himself.