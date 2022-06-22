Hira Mani wins fans with her rendition of 'Qismat Ne Aisa Gham Diay'

KARACHI – Lollywood diva Hira Mani is ruling the hearts of her fans with her stellar acting and vocal talents. 

The Mere Paas Tum Ho actor is now being admired by fans and celebrity fellows for her latest singing video she has shared on Instagram. 

The Kashaf starrer sang her drama serial Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat’s title song Qismat Ne Aisa Gham Diya, giving Goosebumps to her fans with her singing skills. 

The track has been originally performed by Nabeel Shaukat Ali and Yashal Shahid. 

Hira Mani’s video was widely admired by fans as it garnered more than 160k likes in ten hours of sharing the post. 

Here’s how fans and celebrities reacted to the video. 

On work front, the 33-year-old is pairing up with Junaid Khan in their upcoming project Yadain.

