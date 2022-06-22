Watch – Bushra Iqbal gets emotional as SHC suspends Aamir Liaquat’s autopsy order

KARACHI – Bushra Iqbal, the first wife of late Aamir Liaquat Hussain, got overwhelmed with emotions after the Sindh High Court (SHC) suspended a judicial magistrate's decision regarding exhumation and postmortem of her husband.

A two-member bench issued the stay order after Hussain's family filed a petition againt Judicial Magistrate East Hussain Memon’s order. The judicial officer had directed the provincial secretary to exhume the body of the late TV host for autopsy to determine the cause of his sudden death.

A video circulating on social media shows Bushra along with her two children Dua Aamir and Ahmed Amir coming out of the court room after hearing the ruling when she breaks into tears.

عدالت نے عامر لیاقت کا پوسٹ مارٹم روک دیا#AamirLiaquat pic.twitter.com/QWvWCwyPLC — Chiria Vibes (@ChiriaVibes) June 22, 2022

Her both children can be seen trying to console their mother.

Later, Bushra Iqbal also took to Twitter where she thanked Allah Almighty and shared a verse from the Holy Quran.

حسبی اللہ ونعم الوکیل 💫الحمد للہ یارب

Order of #AamirLiaquat Exhumation (post mortem) has been suspended by Sindh High Court

#AamirLiaquatHussain #عامر_لیاقت_حسین #SHC https://t.co/hbBSUBa0Gt — Dr Bushra Iqbal🇵🇰 (@DrBushraIqbal) June 22, 2022

A day earlier, the Health Department of Sindh formed a six-member medical board for the exhumation and post-mortem examination of Aamir Liaquat to determine the cause of his death.

The board was constituted in line with Judicial Magistrate East Hussain Memon’s order in which he had directed the provincial secretary to pick a date for the exhumation of Aamir's body.

A number of celebrities and Hussain’s formers wives Bushra Iqbal and Syeda Tuba Anwar have expressed their concerns in this regard.

A prominent TV host and political figure, Aamir Liaquat was found dead at his home on June 9 and a petition was filed for his post-mortem by a citizen named Abdul Ahad.